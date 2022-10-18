Ranking Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or

Karim Benzema has won the 2022 Men’s Ballon d’Or after the Real Madrid striker saw his Herculean efforts in 2021-22 rewarded with the most illustrious individual award in European football.

The results of this year’s awards revealed at Monday’s gala also signaled a sea change as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, both present in the Ballon d’Or polls for 15 years, turned in incredibly disappointing results on the ballot.

Previously, at least one or both players had finished in the top three in voting every year since 2007, but the final 2022 rankings saw Ronaldo plummet to 20th place (his lowest ranking since 2005) while Messi n didn’t even make the 30-man shortlist at all.

Ronaldo and Messi first appeared together in the top three of Ballon d’Or voting in 2007 when they finished second and third behind winner Kaka respectively in the final poll.

Ronaldo went on to win his first Ballon d’Or in 2008, sparking an extended era of dominance for himself and his rival as they split the next 10 awards between them.

Here we list the two players’ respective Ballon d’Or results year by year, starting with Ronaldo’s first success some 14 years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi (right) have won the Ballon d’Or 12 times. Alexandre Hassenstein – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

2008 (Ronaldo: Ballon d’Or winner, Messi: 2nd)

Then aged 23 and in the penultimate season of his first stint at Manchester United, Ronaldo became the first of the duo to win the Ballon d’Or. The Portuguese striker scored 42 goals in the 2007-08 campaign as United won both the Premier League and the Champions League, which ultimately saw him finish ahead of Messi in voting.

2009 (Messi: winner, Ronaldo: 2nd)

Messi received his first Ballon d’Or at the age of 22 after a treble season that culminated in scoring in Barca’s Champions League final win over Ronaldo’s United. He became the first Argentine player to be crowned the winner, a feat never before achieved band Albiceleste great Diego Maradona.

2010 (Messi: winner, Ronaldo: 6th)

Barcelona topped the 2010 awards as Messi won his second Ballon d’Or while the remaining places on the podium were taken by La Masia alums Andres Iniesta and Xavi, a reflection of Spain’s World Cup triumph this summer. Meanwhile, Ronaldo finished sixth behind Wesley Sneijder and Diego Forlan.

2011 (Messi: winner, Ronaldo 2nd)

With 43 goals and 21 assists in 47 games during 2011, it came as no surprise that Messi won a third straight Ballon d’Or after his unrivaled performances propelled Barcelona to a formidable five-fold – LaLiga, Champions League, Spanish Supercopa, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup — in the space of a year.

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or seven times, more than any other player. Getty

2012 (Messi: winner, Ronaldo: 2nd)

Ronaldo once again had to settle for finishing second to Messi as the Barcelona striker became the first player in footballing history to win four consecutive Ballon d’Ors. The world was then treated to the sight of Messi collecting his record trophy as he was dressed to the nines in a fabulous polka dot tuxedo.

2013 (Ronaldo: winner, Messi: 2nd)

Ronaldo managed to claw back ground in 2013 by winning his second Ballon d’Or as the prolific Real Madrid striker edged Messi and Franck Ribery to the prize by scoring 55 goals in 55 appearances for Los Blancos during the 2012-13 season.

2014 (Ronaldo: winner, Messi: 2nd)

Ronaldo scored his Ballon d’Or hat-trick at the age of 29 in resounding style thanks to a landslide victory over Messi in the final poll. Scoring 51 goals in 47 games in 2013-14 in total, the Portuguese star also helped end Real Madrid’s quest to secure”The Decima” (the club’s 10th European Cup title) by scoring a record 17 Champions League goals.

2015 (Messi: winner, Ronaldo: 2nd)

Messi returned to the top of the polls in 2015 after winning five trophies with Barcelona (including La Liga and the Champions League) and contributing 52 goals and 26 assists in 61 games for club and country in the calendar year .

2016 (Ronaldo: winner, Messi: 2nd)

The pendulum then swung again the following year as Ronaldo claimed honors in 2016 to kick off a three-year streak of sustained Champions League success. The 31-year-old scored 54 goals in 2015-16 as Real Madrid returned to European champions before adding three more goals to his heavy tally as Portugal won Euro 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list of Ballon d’Or winners with five trophies, two more than Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten. AFP photo via Getty Images

2017 (Ronaldo: winner, Messi 2nd)

Ronaldo equaled Messi’s record by winning the fifth Ballon D’or of his career in 2017 by scoring 42 goals in a double La Liga and Champions League winning season with Real Madrid in the previous campaign (2016 -17).

2018 (Ronaldo: 2nd, Messi: 5th)

After starring for Real Madrid and Croatia, Luka Modric shook up the Ballon d’Or scene by beefing up the frame and becoming the first player other than Ronaldo and Messi to win the award for an entire decade. .

2019 (Messi: winner, Ronaldo: 3rd)

Messi again took the lead by winning his sixth career Ballon d’Or in 2019 after scoring 51 goals and providing 19 assists (a whopping 70 goals) in 49 appearances during the 2018-19 season, the campaign in which he won his last La Liga title as a Barcelona player. Messi and Ronaldo were separated on the podium by Virgil van Dijk, who finished in silver after his heroics for Liverpool in their Champions League-winning campaign.

2020 (Awards canceled due to Covid-19)

Although most major leagues and competitions eventually ended after the first global lockdown due to the pandemic, the decision was made not to award prizes in 2020.

2021 (Messi: winner, Ronaldo: 6th)

After leaving Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain, Messi extended his record yet again in 2021 – although his seventh Ballon d’Or came as a shock to many fans who felt Bayern Munich’s unstoppable goalscoring machine Robert Lewandowski, was nailed. cert to win the award after being so sorely denied in 2020 when he captained the German giants’ Champions League triumph.

2022 (Ronaldo: 20th, Messi: DNQ)

Is the glorious Messi-Ronaldo Ballon d’Or duo finally over? The 2022 Ballon d’Or result certainly looks ominous for the once-presiding pair after Ronaldo just about limped into the lower recesses of the final 30-man standings while his Argentine contemporary failed to reach the note fully.