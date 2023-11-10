Ranking David Fincher’s 10 Must-See Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best The killer nda nnlt | Play play

david fincher He is a film director with an illustrious filmography. Full of mystery, intrigue and suspense his works are a reference for any fan of the entertainment industry. So, perhaps you would like to know about some of his most notable feature films. In that sense, below, we present a list of the 10 best films of the American filmmaker.

It is worth clarifying that, in 2023, fincher premiere “murderer.” It is an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name alexis nolent starring star Michael Fassbender.

The film tells how a killer in search of revenge confronts his bosses and himself in an international hunt. Thus, many wonder if it will be added to the director’s selection of notable feature films.

Ranking of David Fincher’s best films

10. “Panic Room” (2002)

This is probably one of the least famous works David Fincher. However, it has an all-star cast, with names like Jodie Foster, Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto and Nicole Kidman.

What is this about? Recently separated Meg Altman and her daughter Sarah move into a luxurious mansion in New York. But when three intruders brutally attack their house, the two lock themselves in a hidden chamber with an impenetrable steel door.

How to watch movie? “The Panic Room” It is available on iTunes.

9. ‘Mank’ (2020)

Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins Lead the cast of this two award-winning biopic oscar, centered on shape Herman Mankiewicz.

What is this about? In the 1930s, famous screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz’s cynical and searing journey through Hollywood as he writes “Citizen Kane” against time.

How to watch movie? “Mank.” Available on Netflix.

8. ‘Zodiac’ (2007)

This adaptation of the book of the same name by robert graysmith Based on shocking true events and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo.

What is this about? A San Francisco serial killer plays with the police by sending coded letters and messages. So investigators and journalists spent years searching tirelessly for the killer, obsessed with solving him.

How to watch movie? “Amount” It is available on HBO Max (Latin America) and Showtime (United States).

7. ‘The Social Network’ (2010)

Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield Lead the cast of this biographical work about the creator of Facebook, Winner of 3 Awards Oscar.

What is this about? Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg is working on an idea that leads him to success on the Internet, but also causes him legal problems and relationship breakdown.

How to watch movie? “Social Network” Available on Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video.

6. “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011)

It is the first adaptation of a detective novel trilogy. “Millennium”, written by journalist Stieg Larsson. hero? Stars Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara and Christopher Plummer.

What is this about? While investigating a vicious serial killer, a hacker with a dark past strikes up an unlikely friendship with a disgraced reporter.

How to watch movie? In Latin America, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, and HBO Max. If you are in the United States, you can watch it on Starz.

5. “The Game” (1997)

long before “Succession”, screenplay by John Brancato and Michael Ferris They took us into the dark life of an unscrupulous billionaire, played by the famous Michael Douglas.

What is this about? Nicholas Van Orton is an insightful and influential businessman who is used to controlling every aspect of his existence. However, his perfect life takes a dramatic change when his brother Conrad gives him an original birthday gift that soon has disastrous consequences.

How to watch movie? “game” It is available on iTunes.

4. “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008)

Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett Lead the cast of this remarkable adaptation of a story by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Throughout the 167 minutes of footage, we immerse ourselves in the drama of romance and fantasy.

What is this about? It is the story of Benjamin Button, an eighty-year-old man who grows younger instead of older as time goes on.

How to watch movie? “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” Available on Amazon Prime Video.

3. ‘Gone Girl’ (2014)

This is an incredible thriller about a disappearance, a suspect and an unexpected truth. In artists, they look different Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike for which nomination was made oscar For his amazing work in the film.

What is this about? In the midst of marital crisis, a man one day discovers that his wife has gone missing. When the police investigated, shocking truths came to light.

How to watch movie? “Loss” It is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, MUBI, HBO Max and Star Plus.

2. ‘Fight Club’ (1999)

In 1996, Chuck Palahniuk An interesting novel of psychological drama genre was published. it only took a few years fincher Releases a Great Synonymous Film Adaptation, starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt.

What is this about? A frustrated office worker finds an outlet for her repressed emotions when she meets the mysterious Tyler Durden, with whom she forms a violent secret society.

How to watch movie? In Latin America, “The Fight Club” Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Star Plus and MUBI. If you are in the United States, you can watch it through iTunes.

1. “Seven” (1995)

The list is headed “Se7en”, A masterpiece of the thriller genre. with a script by Andrew Kevin Walker film stars Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman and Gwyneth Paltrow.

What is this about? Lieutenant Somerset of the Homicide Division is about to retire and is replaced by the ambitious and talented Detective David Mills. Thus, the two must collaborate to solve a series of murders committed by a psychopath based on their ties to the seven deadly sins: gluttony, laziness, pride, greed, jealousy, lust and anger.

How to watch movie? “Seven, Seven Deadly Sins” It is available on HBO Max (Latin America) and Paramount Plus (United States).