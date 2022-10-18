Ranking from 30th to 20th place

The first classified have been revealed regarding the Ballon d’Or 2022. This Monday evening, the L’Equipe channel thus made a point with the first names in the ranking in this prestigious individual award, which seems promised to Karim Benzema this season. As a reminder, Lionel Messi, seven-time winner of the trophy and defending champion is not among the nominees, like Neymar. 6 players are ranked tied for 25th, including the presence of two tricolor elements, Mike Maignan, AC Milan goalkeeper and Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig striker. The two Frenchmen were nominated for the Ballon d’Or for the first time.

Ronaldo out of the top 10, a first since 2006

25th position: Darwin Nunez (URU, 23; Benfica/Liverpool), Christopher Nkunku (FRA, 24; RB Leipzig), Joao Cancelo (POR, 28; Manchester City), Antonio Rüdiger (GER, 29; Chelsea/Real Madrid), Mike Maignan (FRA, 27 years old; AC Milan), Joshua Kimmich (GER, 27; Bayern Munich).

22nd position: Phil Foden (ENG, 22; Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (ENG, 23; Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (POR, 28; Manchester City)

21st position: Harry Kane (ENG, 29 years old; Tottenham).

20th position: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, 37, Manchester United)

It is to highlight that for the first time since 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or. The Portuguese striker, five times Ballon d’Or, therefore arrives 20th in the ranking of the 2022 edition.