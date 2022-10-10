ranking from the worst to the best film of the saga!

Which of the films in the Fast & Furious series heated the asphalt in your heart? Embark with us and discover our ranking from worst to best of the 10 films of the saga released in theaters between 2002 and 2021. By car!

At first, it started with a duo of driving aces, mixing parties, girls in bikinis and pretty cars. Then it became a cult film franchise: it’s all about Fast & Furious. Fans of speed, action, spectacular stunts but also beautiful cars will find their pleasure gathered in the 10 films of the cinematographic series. Some have won the hearts of fans, but others have gone under the wheels. So which of them drove well, and which stalled? Here is our ranking of Fast & Furious movies, from the worst to the most beautiful!

10. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Two years after the release of The Fast & The Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious hit the small screen. If you’re an avid fan of the franchise, there just isn’t much to like about the movie. It is the only work without the illustrious Vin Diesela.k.a Dominic Torreto.

Result: it gave a bland film, with Paul “Brian” Walker teaming up with Novel (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris). Admittedly, the chemistry between Roman and Brian is present, but not as much as the bromance between the latter and Dom. Here, we are more in the side exhibition than action. And it feels from the first minutes of the film: instead of deadly car chases, we are entitled to simple wild races. The plot is not at the level of the franchise either, with an outcome less sought after than those of the other 9 opuses.

9. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Shortly after the release of Fast & Furious 7, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham put their adversity aside. Instead, the two enemies shared moments of alchemy in the eighth film of the license, named Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. But while both actors are all good in their roles, the duo is exhausting. Their interaction consists of shouted and forced insults, macho posturing and aimless threats.

We no longer have Dom’s famous ideology on family and friendship present in the series. Just too many, if not too many scenes of Hobbs and Shaw trying to prove who’s the tougher guy. And to top it off, the end of the film is absurd and meaningless. A failed introduction for a spin-off.

8. The Fate of the Furious (2017)

This is the eighth installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise. Unfortunately, it failed to win the hearts of its fans compared to previous games. Admittedly, the action is there, but the film remains soft and without a screenplay climax. The antagonist Charlize Theron isn’t as fearsome as it looks, with lines like “Take that!” » or « Take the seed! “. Dom’s forced swing to the dark side also failed to leave viewers in elation, with just too slight a reversal.

What’s more, the plot suggests a different film, unrelated to previous titles. It doesn’t add much except for a few action scenes. This in order to appease the indignation of the spectators, no doubt: the chase scene on the ice, or even Jason Statham killing the guards of Cypher while carrying a baby. In summary, nothing to get your teeth into except for the special effects and stunts.

7. F4st and Furious (2009)

The fourth entry in the Fast & Furious series is the first true sequel to the original. For information, the second and third episodes are published without Vin Diesel, the latter having refused to participate in them because of too “dull” writing. It’s also the first step in a soft reboot, reviving the Brian/Dom duo’s bromance in the original film.

But, even if it is nice to see the two friends again, the difference between the first and the fourth film is funny. We say goodbye to the leadership charm that made Dom such a dynamic force in the first game. Fortunately, the action was everywhere, otherwise F4st and Furious would be quickly forgotten by fans.

6. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

After the success of Fast 5, the director Justin Lin thought to do better with Fast & Furious 6. Unfortunately, he did not know how to keep his bet. The sixth opus will never exceed its predecessor in terms of scriptwriting quality. The plot is light, the story moves too smoothly, and the lines are worthy of a standard action movie.

Luckily Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) came back from the dead! At least, this unexpected event allowed Fast & Furious 6 to earn a place in the rankings…

5. F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

The critical failure of The Fate of the Furious left the famed film franchise at a standstill. But that was without counting the genius of Justin Lin. The latter took over the wheel and brought Fast & Furious back to fifth place in our ranking! Bearing the title of F9: The Fast Sagathe ninth installment of the license gives the series exactly the boost it needs to send it once again to the finish line.

Vin Diesel also brings his share of stone to the building. Through his grunts, he turns the whole movie into a self-motivational video, exactly what made fans’ hearts melt from the very first installment. After 20 years in production, even without Paul Walker and The Rock, Fast & Furious still has plenty of gas in its tank.

4. Furious 7 (2014)

It is purely a Tribute to Paul Walker. This episode was a big emotional hit, even though it never got to win Oscar gold. The tragic loss of the actor in the middle of production didn’t stop the rest of the team from releasing the seventh installment of Fast and Furious. And it had the desired effect: fans are receptive and unite with the legendary “family”, mourning the deaths of both Brian and Paul Walker.

Add to that the inimitable scenes and improbable stunts, typical of the license. Seeing cars dropped by parachute from an airplane, or even a car jump between skyscrapers, is always fun to watch. The final sequence will surely bring a tear to the eyes of more than one spectator: it is the end of an epic duet.

3. Fast & Furious (2002)

The Fast and the Furious is the essence of the franchise, and deserves its place in the rankings. Admittedly, it’s not the best-directed film of the entire series, but it remains a precursor in the genre. Directed by Rob Cohen, Fast and Furious is characterized by an endless soundtrack, girls in little outfits, and of course the beautiful cars. But the main attraction is the duo Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Connor.

The synergy between the two characters touches on the same kind of bromance worthy of Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in Point Break. The antagonistic side, bringing together cop and outlaw also makes it a crisp subject, which the spectators will appreciate throughout the film. This relationship will remain the true ignition key, allowing the franchise to persevere on its long and winding road of the past 20 years.

2. Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

After two films based on the misadventures of Paul “Brian” Walker, Tokyo Drift takes us to the land of the rising sun. We say goodbye to Hollywood-style plots to make way for a high school film. In Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, we follow the story of an army kid who moves to Japan and learns to “drift”.

But then, why this sudden reversal? Well, because the producers preferred to highlight the entertaining side of the Fast & Furious franchise. For this, they chose to integrate Lucas Black and Bow Wow in the film, in order to bring a breath of youth to it. Add to that the Japanese influence, the songs and the beautifully staged races: you will surely fall in love with Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

1. Fast 5 (2011)

It is the most successful film in the entire Fast & Furious series, deserving of a place on the top of the chart. Fast 5, the fifth installment of the license, saw the birth of the concept of “family” so adored by Dom. And it is this same concept that will guide the entire screenplay of the next films. Screenwriter Justin Lin redefines the franchise with a storyline as unexpected as it is improbable.

Fast 5 allows Brian to embrace his outlaw nature by quitting police work for good. Thus, he opened the door to Dwayne Johnson, aka Luke Hobbs. It’s the actor’s first appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise, and one of his most iconic roles in his film career.

The film also records the best stunts of the entire series. The train heist, the parkour race through Rio, and the car chase with a bank vault are all filmed with perfection. Fast Five corrects the flaws of previous installments, while building the foundation for everything that will follow with all the style and elegance of the series. It’s not just the best Fast and Furious movie: it’s one of the blockbuster films of the last decade.