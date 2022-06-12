Ranking of Amazon Prime in Spain: these are the favorite movies of the moment

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Amazon Prime.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Amazon-Prime and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of Amazon Prime UK.

1. Agents 355

Espionage thriller -imagined and produced by Jessica Chastain- about five women who come together, overcoming their quarrels and personal conflicts, to use their respective talents and experience with one goal: trying to prevent a powerful organization from acquiring a weapon that pushes the tottering world to total chaos. Along the way, these women will become comrades and friends, forming a new group whose code name is “355”, a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution.

two. Venicephrenia

In nature there is an indissoluble link between beauty and death. The human being, indebted to his environment, imitates what he observes. Like mosquitoes attracted to the brightest lighthouse, tourists are turning off the lights of the most beautiful city on the planet. The agony of the last decades has unleashed anger among the Venetians. To stop the invasion, some have organized themselves, unleashing their survival instinct. Our protagonists, a simple group of Spanish tourists, travel to Venice with the intention of having fun, oblivious to the problems that surround them. There they will be forced to fight to save their own lives.

3. Father there is only one

Javier is a man who thinks he knows everything, but doesn’t lift a finger to help his wife take care of the house and their five children. However, this family man has to face reality when his wife decides to go on a trip and leave him alone with her children. This will be an experience that will change everyone’s lives forever.

Four. no time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

5. Father there is only one 2: the arrival of the mother-in-law

The success of the virtual assistant Conchy, developed by Javier, has earned her a favorable place in the parents’ chat room, until something unexpected ruins everything.

6. emma

Beautiful, smart and rich, young Emma Woodhouse is a queen without rival in her small town. New adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel published in 1815 about the life of young Emma.

7. Emergency

Ready for a night out, a group of Latino college students must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an emergency.

8. Fatima the movie

Portugal, 1917. Three children claim to have seen the Virgin Mary at Fatima. Their revelations infuriate the Government and the Church who are trying to force them to retract their story. But as news of her prophecy spreads, thousands of pilgrims flock to Fatima hoping to witness a miracle. What they will experience there will change their lives forever.

9. Trolls 2: World Tour

In an adventure that will take them beyond everything they’ve ever known, Poppy and Branch discover that their tribe of Trolls is only one of six that exist, that the rest are spread over six kingdoms and dedicated to six different types of music: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. Queen Barbara, a member of hard rock royalty and her father, the Metal King, want to put an end to all other musical genres and impose the reign of rock. With the fate of the world in the balance, Poppy and Branch, along with the rest of the gang – Big Guy, Chanelle, Satin, Cooper and Guy Diamond – will visit the other kingdoms to unite the Trolls against Barb’s plans to outshine them all. .

10. Fast & Furious 6

Ever since Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) stole $100 million from a mobster, their whereabouts are unknown; they cannot return home because the law persecutes them. Meanwhile, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) has tracked down a gang of deadly mercenary drivers in several countries, whose brains (Luke Evans) have the invaluable help of the sexy Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), an old girlfriend of Dom’s, at the same time. that he gave up for dead. The only way to stop them is to confront them in the streets; so Hobbs asks Dom to get his team together in London. (FILMAFFINITY)

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Amazon Prime and its place in the streaming war

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the film Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

KEEP READING:

More news

More about streaming

More about Amazon