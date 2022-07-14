Ranking of Disney + in Mexico: these are the most popular movies of the moment

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Disney+.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the filmsbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Disney+ and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of Disney+ Mexico.

1. Net

Mei Lee, a slightly awkward but confident 13-year-old girl, is torn between being the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence. Ming, her protector and slightly demanding mother, is never separated from her, which is an undesirable situation for a teenager. And if the changes in her life and her body weren’t enough, every time she gets too excited (which she does pretty much all the time), she turns into a giant red panda.

two. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, journeys through the complex and dangerous alternate realities of the multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero Spider-Man. After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt. Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but his daily routine is interrupted by the new villain Vulture and, with him, the most important thing in Peter’s life begins to be threatened. .

Four. Charm

“Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives in a magical house in a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia hidden in an “Encanto”. The magic of Charm has blessed each child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. Everyone except Mirabel, who wants to be as special as the rest of her family. But when the magic surrounding the Enchantment is in jeopardy, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without any unique gifts, may be the only hope for her exceptional family.

5. Coconut

Miguel is a young man with the dream of becoming a music legend despite his family’s prohibition. His passion will lead him to enter the “Land of the Dead” to learn about his true family legacy.

6. Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, the universe is in ruins due to the actions of Thanos. With the help of their remaining allies, the Avengers must come together once more to try to undo their actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what the consequences may be. Fourth and final installment of the saga ” Avengers”.

7. Thor: Ragnarök

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer, Thor finds himself in a race against time. His goal is to return to Asgard and stop Ragnarok because it would mean the destruction of his home planet and the end of the Asgardian civilization at the hands of an almighty new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his ally and fellow Avengers member, the Incredible Hulk!

8. Vaiana

A grand adventure about a spirited teenage girl who embarks on a daring quest to save her town from an ancient and mysterious threat, on a journey of self-discovery. She will be accompanied by the arrogant demigod Maui, who will guide her across the ocean on an action-packed journey, plagued by fearsome creatures and impossible challenges to restore the lost order.

9. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins a quest to understand his parents’ disappearance, a quest that leads him directly to Oscorp, the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself on a collision course with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that will alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

10. Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, it tells the coming-of-age story of a boy who experiences an unforgettable summer filled with ice cream, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deep secret: he is a sea monster from a world that lies beneath the surface of the water.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Disney+ enters the streaming war

Disney+ is a streaming platform which is owned by The Walt Disney Company and which offers its subscribers a wide catalog of movies, series, documentaries, among other multimedia products that have been released under the studios Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star, National Geographic, among others.

The service was officially launched on November 12, 2019 in the United States and Canada, to later expand to the Netherlands and Spain. It was not until the end of 2020 that the platform finally reached Latin America and the Caribbean, with the exception of Cuba.

According to the last cut made at the beginning of 2022, the streaming service has around 130 million users worldwide. The goal for 2022 is expected to reach 50 countries, while by the end of 2023 it should have a presence in at least 160 nations.

The launch of the platform is expected in Turkey and Vietnamas well as their arrival in countries of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and some nations of the African continent.

As background, at the end of 2015 Disney launched its service DisneyLife in the United Kingdom, but following the launch of Disney + the service was suspended.

At the time of its launch, there was talk that the platform was looking to host 500 movies and 7,000 episodes of TV shows or series; In addition, the launch of four original films and five television programs was contemplated, which was seen with the launch of the series. The Mandalorianwhich cost about 100 million dollars.

