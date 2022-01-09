ranking of the best-selling games of the beginning of January 2022, Elden Ring is already in the Top 10 – Nerd4.life

Benji-Sales shared the ranking of best-selling games at the beginning of January 2022 on Steam. In the Top 10 already appears Elden Ring, the new souls-like from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, more than a month before the actual release.

Let’s see immediately the ranking of the best-selling Steam games at the beginning of January 2022:

Ready or Not It Takes Two Monster Hunter Rise Project Zomboid Valve Index FNAF: Secury Brech Elden Ring Rust Forza Horizon 5 Sea of ​​Thieves

As you can see, the success of Ready or Not continues, which has been among the best sellers on Steam for weeks. Then we find It Takes Two, which enjoys its success at The Game Awards. In third position there is Monster Hunter Rise, out on January 12, 2022: sales are obviously caused by pre-orders, understandable given the close release.

Also Elden Ring is climbing the rankings thanks to pre-orders, but everything happens a month and a half in advance. Recall that the release date is February 25, 2022. If the game continues to remain in the rankings on Steam for the next few weeks, we could find ourselves facing a great commercial success.

Today, Valve can also celebrate other results: Steam has reached 28.2 million concurrent users.