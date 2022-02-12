ranking of the best-selling PS4 and PS5 first party games – Nerd4.life

TweakTown has made a ranking of best-selling first party games on PS4 and PS5 (and also PS3, in some cases), but also considering the PC versions. PlayStation games can boast excellent results, as you can see below.

Here she is classification of the best-selling first party games on PC, PS4 and PS5, made by TweakTown:

The Last of Us + The Last of Us Remastered : 20 million (updated in October 2019)

: 20 million (updated in October 2019) Marvel’s Spider-Man : 20 million (updated in November 2020)

: 20 million (updated in November 2020) Horizon Zero Dawn : 20 million (updated in February 2022)

: 20 million (updated in February 2022) God of War : 19.5 million (updated in August 2021)

: 19.5 million (updated in August 2021) Uncharted 4 A thief’s end : 16 million (data updated to October 2019)

: 16 million (data updated to October 2019) Gran Turismo Sport : 14 million (data updated to June 2019)

: 14 million (data updated to June 2019) Ghost of Tsushima : 8 million (data updated to January 2021)

: 8 million (data updated to January 2021) Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales : 6.5 million (data updated to July 2021)

: 6.5 million (data updated to July 2021) Infamous Second Son : 6 million (data updated to June 2019)

: 6 million (data updated to June 2019) Uncharted 3 : 6 million (data updated to July 2019)

: 6 million (data updated to July 2019) MLB The Show 14 – 21 : 5.95 million (data updated to July 2021)

: 5.95 million (data updated to July 2021) Days Gone : 5.8 million (data updated to January 2022)

: 5.8 million (data updated to January 2022) Gran Turismo 6 : 5.2 million (data updated to June 2019)

: 5.2 million (data updated to June 2019) Death Stranding : 5 million (data updated to July 2021)

: 5 million (data updated to July 2021) The Last of Us Part II : 4 million (data updated to June 2020)

: 4 million (data updated to June 2020) Detroit Become Human : 3.2 million (data updated to August 2019)

: 3.2 million (data updated to August 2019) Bloodborne : 3 million (data updated to June 2019)

: 3 million (data updated to June 2019) The Last Guardian : 2 million (data updated to June 2019)

: 2 million (data updated to June 2019) Demon’s Souls : 1.4 million (data updated to September 2021)

: 1.4 million (data updated to September 2021) Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart : 1.1 million (data updated to July 2021)

: 1.1 million (data updated to July 2021) Returnal: 0.56 million (data updated to July 2021)

These data they were collected from official Sony financial reports and, where data was missing, analyst estimates. Furthermore, as you can see, some data are far from recent so it is possible that there are small differences in some cases compared to the real figures. In any case, this ranking allows us to quickly see what are the figures reached by the Sony PlayStation first party franchises.

Aloy and a Collolungo in Horizon Zero Dawn

