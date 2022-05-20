Ranking of the highest paid actors in 2021

After a box office slump in 2020, 2021 has been a busier year, with big-budget films competing for maximum big-screen tickets as well as small-screen streaming time. According to Box Office Mojo, Marvel and DC superhero films accounted for at least four of the ten highest-grossing films of the year, thanks in large part to Andrew Garfield/Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. /Toby Maguire.

At $751 million, it still ranks as the third highest-grossing film of all time, surpassed only by the two Avengers films.

In 2022, the box office situation deteriorated again. Although, according to Variety, the global box office won’t fully recover until 2023, there’s no denying that the stars on our list are still getting big checks for their roles in these blockbusters. We are therefore ready to present you with a list of the actors whose roles became the highest paid in 2021. And if the year 2022 has still not brought us such impressively successful films at the box office, the actors on our list continue to be the highest paid stars.

We decided to rank our top ten in ascending order. So you can see which celebrities played the highest paid roles last year.

10. Vin Diesel – 19 million euros

Age : 54

The film : Fast and Furious 9

Hit movie: $728.2 million

After repeatedly appearing on the list of highest paid actors compiled by Forbes, Vin Diesel surprisingly ranks tenth this year, due to the delay in the release of F9 (originally scheduled for 2020), which caused him to lose his share of the profits. It should also be noted that he had no further releases this year. However, the 54-year-old star still received a handsome $19 million payday for the franchise’s ninth installment, Forbes reports. By contrast, Diesel only earned $2 million for the first film, The Fast and the Furious, in 2001.

9. Ryan Reynolds – €19m

Age : 45

The film : Red Notice

Hit movie: $200 million

Reynolds has been hugely successful this year, with all three of his films released in 2021 being massive hits. He first starred in the action movie sequel The Killer’s Wife’s Bodyguard, then Disney movie The Free Guy — together, those movies have grossed over $400 million as of this writing. However, since the salaries for these films have not been disclosed, we can only take into account his salary for Red Notice, which amounts to 19 million euros.

8. Emily Blunt – €21 million

Age : 39

The film : Jungle Cruise

Hit movie: $220.3 million

With two massive films this year, British icon Emily Blunt has racked up a total of US$21 million. For her sequel to the horror film A Quiet Place Part II, directed by her husband John Krasinski, she would have earned 11 to 12 million euros. Then comes another big check of 7-9 million euros for Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie, starring Dwayne Johnson. While the numbers are certainly decent, Blunt earned significantly less than Johnson, who received $22 million for the same film, despite making strong box office gains with films such as:

“The Girl on the Train” (2016);

“Mary Poppins Returns” (2018);

and A Quiet Place (2018).

7. Jennifer Lawrence – 23 million euros

Age : 31

The film : Don’t Look Up: Cosmic Denial

Hit movie: $791 thousand

After a three-year hiatus, America’s sweetheart Jennifer Lawrence is back alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. She would have received 23 million euros for her role as astronomer Kate Dibiaski. Jennifer Lawrence’s previous movies have grossed over $1 billion, with franchises like The Hunger Games and X-Men leading the way.

Are there any Jennifer Lawrence movies scheduled for 2022?

Jennifer Lawrence is currently starring in Red, White and Water, but it’s not yet clear if the film will be released in 2022.

6. Daniel Craig – 23 million euros

Age : 54

The film : Dying can wait

Hit movie: 774 million euros

After his fifth and final appearance as James Bond in No Time to Die, the British actor received a check for 23 million euros and was done with the role of Bond. The film broke box office records and surpassed $774 million worldwide, but fell short of its predecessors: Skyfall, in 2012, grossed $1.1 billion worldwide and Spectre, in 2015, grossed 800 million. We can see Craig in the two sequels to Knives on the Loose, for which he received a historic contract of 100 million dollars, becoming the only actor to earn this sum.

5. Leonardo DiCaprio – US$28 million

Age : 47

The film : Don’t Look Up: Cosmic Denial

Hit movie: $791 thousand

DiCaprio is back on our screens, albeit on a small scale, in Netflix’s dark comedy Don’t Look Up. DiCaprio earned €28 million for the lead role alongside:

Jennifer Lawrence;

Meryl Streep;

and Jonah Hill.

The 47-year-old actor took a big pay cut in 2019 to star in Quentin Tarantino’s fetish flick Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, earning just £8million, well below his £18million norm of dollars. We can then see him in the role of Theodore Roosevelt in a film directed by Martin Scorsese.

4. Angelina Jolie – 34 million euros

Age : 46

The film : The Eternals

Hit movie: 402 million euros

According to Forbes, the queen of Hollywood won a colossal sum of 34 million US euros for the film The Eternals of Marvel. It was enough to make her the second highest paid actress in the world, beaten only by Sofia Vergara, who is the undisputed queen of the small screen with her role in Modern Family. She also starred in another movie that year, Those Who Wish Me Dead, which sadly flopped at the global box office, grossing just $23 million. It is still unknown how much she earned for this film.

3. Denzel Washington – $38 million

Age : 67

The film : A matter of details

Hit movie: 29 million euros

Denzel Washington, with his incredible box office receipts, claimed 38 million euros for his role as a corrupt detective in the Warner Bros. film Trivia. with Jared Leto. Although the movie didn’t do well at the box office due to its early release during the pandemic, Washington made history by getting the biggest pay raise of his career (he usually receives 18 million dollars per film). He will also soon appear as Macbeth in the new adaptation of Joel Cohen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, although his salary for that film has yet to be disclosed.

2. Will Smith – €38 million

Age : 53

The film : The Williams Method

Hit movie: 38 million euros

Will Smith won 38 million euros for the Oscar-winning film King Richard, in which he plays the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. Although he received a large sum of money, the actor/producer reportedly paid a large sum to his fellow filmmakers to compensate those who were “financially affected by the box office loss”, in addition to what they had already received compensation from Warner Media. The publication also reports that Smith gave his fellow King Richard filmmakers an iPhone 12 Pro Max and Polaroid cameras as “gifts”.

Should we expect any Will Smith movies in 2022?

Will Smith is now involved in the work on the movie Emancipation, but it’s not yet known if it will be released before the end of 2022.

1. Dwayne Johnson – €38 million

Age : 50

The film : Jungle Cruise, Free Guy, Red Notice

Hit movie: 220, 331 and 200 million euros

Even a global pandemic can’t stop Dwayne Johnson. The 50-year-old actor starred in two blockbusters last year. He played the role of an ocean liner captain in the ambitious Disney film Jungle Cruise, which brought him a salary of 20 million euros. Next is the Netflix comedy Red Notice, for which he earned another 18 million euros, and even more, since the media suggests that he also acted as a producer on the film. The latter film has amassed 328.8 million hours of viewing and has become the most-watched film by a giant streamer, surpassing the previous record holder, Bird Box (2018).

Conclusion

The actors on our list are considered not only the highest paid, but also the most popular stars in Hollywood. The sums they receive per role did not come to them immediately, but after many years of hard work. Perhaps in 2022 this list will be supplemented by several more actors, whose salaries in the cinema will increase significantly. However, so far no one seems able to top Dwayne Johnson. Therefore, the first place will probably go to him.