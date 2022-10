Ranking of the most famous Disney + series in Spain

breaking bad, game of Thrones, Squid Game Y euphoria are some of the titles that are part of the golden age of tv series of the new millennium, which have been characterized by being promoted through various platforms in the war for streaming.

Whether because of the quality of the scripts, the production, the actors and even its format, Disney+ has become one of the viewers favorite platforms to see this type of production, those who no longer wonder how to download a video from Facebook and better pay for the service.

From drama, fiction and even comedy, these are some of the 10 titles of Disney+ Spain that are currently in the public’s taste and that no one has stopped talking about:

1. The Simpson

American animated comedy created by Matt Groening for the Fox company. The series is a satirical parody of the style of the American middle class embodied by a family with the same name, made up of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson. The plot takes place in the fictional city of Springfield and parodies American culture, society, television, and many other aspects of the human condition.

two. Grey’s Anatomy

Meredith Grey’s life is not easy. She tries to take charge of her life, even though her work is one of those that make your life impossible. Meredith is a first-year intern surgeon at Grace Hospital in Seattle, Harvard Medical School’s toughest internship program. And she’s going to check it out. But she will not be alone. A cast of classmates will have to pass the same test. Now they are in the real world, they are doctors at the hospital. And in a world where work experience can be a life-and-death factor, all of them will have to deal with the ups and downs of their personal lives.

3. Star Wars: Andor

The adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series explores stories filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy dominated by a ruthless empire.

Four. She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk

Jennifer Walters is a lawyer, single and somewhat shy but very professional. Her life seems typical of a girl in her thirties… except if she gets angry. If Jennifer gets upset, she becomes She-Hulk, a 2-meter green superhero with superhuman strength. Only her cousin, Bruce Banner aka Hulk, understands her experience and will help her with her transformations.

5. modern-family

Narrated from the perspective of a documentary, the series offers an honest and fun overview of the lives of several families, where the relationship between parents and children, generational and cultural differences are presented.

6. Malcolm

Family sitcom that deals with the funny problems and situations of a middle-class American family in which the son Malcolm seems to be the only sensible one… or at least the only one who shows signs of sanity. The family consists of his neurotic parents Hal and Lois, older brother Francis, and his two other brothers, Reese and Dewey.

7. bluey

Bluey is a tireless six-year-old dog. This Blue Australian Cattle Dog turns everyday life with her family into an extraordinary adventure, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional capacities.

8. The Old Man

Dan Chase escaped from the CIA decades ago and now lives off the grid. When an assassin arrives and tries to eliminate Chase, the old operative discovers that in order to secure his future, he must now reconcile his past.

9. how I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother. Successful CBS series that, in its first season, obtained excellent ratings in addition to winning two Emmy awards: one for artistic direction and the other for photography. In the year 2030, Ted (Josh Radnor) recounts to his two teenage sons how he met his mother and what life was like for him until he finally found true love. It all started when Marshall (Jason Segel), his best friend, decided to marry Lily (Alyson Hannigan), his lifelong girlfriend. So Ted decided to embark on the search for true love and start a family. To achieve this, he had the support of his friend Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), a somewhat extravagant young man who is very adept at meeting women. When Ted finally meets Robin (Cobie Smulders), a stunning young Canadian who has just moved to New York, he’s pretty sure it’s love at first sight, but fate may still have many surprises in store for him.

10. Family Guy

Family Guy is an animated adult comedy created by Seth MacFarlane for the Fox Broadcasting Company. The series focuses on the Griffins, a mediocre family made up of parents Peter and Lois; her children Meg, Chris and Stewie; and his anthropomorphic canine pet Brian. The series is set in the fictional city of Quahog, Rhode Island and much of its humor is on display in the form of short cuts that frequently poke fun at American culture.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Disney wins its first battle against Netflix

With its platform that offers original movies and series, Disney + seeks to compete with Netflix. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Disney+ is a streaming platform which is owned by The Walt Disney Company and which offers its subscribers a wide catalog of movies, series, documentaries, among other multimedia products that have been released under the studios Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star, National Geographic, among others.

The service was officially launched on November 12, 2019 in the United States and Canada, later expanding to the Netherlands and Spain. It was not until the end of 2020 that the platform finally reached Latin America and the Caribbean, with the exception of Cuba.

According to the last cut made on August 10, 2022, the streaming service It has around 221.1 million users worldwide, surpassing for the first time its biggest rival: Netflixwhich has remained at 220.67 million users.

The total number of users recorded by Disney + (152 million) also refers to its Hulu service (46.2 million) and ESPN (22.8 million). In contrast, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in its last balance and is expected to drop two million more.

The major streaming companies compete to be number one. (Illustration: Anayeli Tapia)

However, his reign in the world of streaming it might not last long due to the announcement about their new payment planssince the company contemplates a new premium package for which more must be paid after the arrival of a new modality that contemplates advertising.

As background, at the end of 2015 Disney launched its DisneyLife service in the United Kingdom, but as a result of the launch of Disney+ the service was suspended.

At the time of its launch there was talk that the platform seeks to host 500 movies and 7,000 episodes of programs or television series; In addition, the launch of four original films and five television programs was contemplated, which was seen with the launch of The Mandalorian series, which cost close to 100 million dollars.

