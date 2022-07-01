Ranking of the most famous HBO series in the United States

For the tv lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of series with the emergence of streaming platforms, although there is an inconvenience: among so many titles and genres that there are in the new millennium, it is no longer easy to find the next production. to see.

However, thinking about these new challenges, HBO offers its subscribers a list of his most popular works so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen without wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions of HBO United States to enjoy in a marathon or in free time.

1. Westworld

Westworld is set in a futuristic amusement park run by Doctor Robert Ford. The facilities have androids whose physical appearance is human and thanks to them visitors can enter into any type of fantasy, however dark it may be.

two. The Chronicles of Cuckoo

A Latina reporter recalls her childhood as a chubby, opinionated and reluctant Dominican immigrant who grew up with her eccentric family in 1980s Miami.

3. Mind Over Murder

It tells the strange and psychologically complex story of six people who were convicted of the 1985 murder of a beloved 68-year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska.

Four. Menudo: Forever Young

The rise and fall of the most emblematic Latin American boy band in history Behind the glitz and glamor was a network of abuse and exploitation at the hands of the band’s manager, Edgardo Díaz (FILMAFFINITY)

5. Richie Rich

Richie Rich is a boy who turned vegetables into a clean energy source. As a result, Rich now has more than a billion dollars. Rich lives with his family in a mansion full of toys, gadgets and his best friends Darcy and Murray are always by his side, along with Irona, Richie’s robot maid, his father Cliff, who loves naps and is a bit dense and her jealous sister Harper. Also, Darcy loves to spend money and Murray doesn’t want anything out of budget.

6. Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, it tells the coming-of-age story of a boy who experiences an unforgettable summer filled with ice cream, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deep secret: he is a sea monster from a world that lies beneath the surface of the water.

7. Game of Thrones

In a land where summers last for decades and winters can last a lifetime, trouble lurks. From the machinations of the south to the wild lands of the east, from the frozen north to the thousand-year-old wall that protects the kingdom from dark forces, two powerful families are in a deadly battle to rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. As betrayal, lust and supernatural forces shake the pillars of the kingdoms, the bloody battle for the Iron Throne will have unforeseen and momentous consequences. Winter is coming. Let the ‘Game of Thrones’ begin.

8. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

9. Wellington Paranormal

Inadvertently, Agents Minogue and O’Leary arrest a young woman possessed by a demon. With the help of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka they manage to get rid of the demon and thus the Wellington Paranormal Unit is born.

10. big Bang

While physicists Leonard and Sheldon round out their geek gang with Howard and Raj, aspiring actress Penny occupies the flat across the street.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

More series and movies that we recommend in What can I watch.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, sex and the city, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

