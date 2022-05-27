Ranking of the most famous HBO series in the United States

For the tv lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of series with the emergence of streaming platforms, although there is an inconvenience: among so many titles and genres that there are in the new millennium, it is no longer easy to find the next production. to see.

However, considering these new challenges, HBO offers its subscribers a list of his most popular works so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen without wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions of HBO United States to enjoy in a marathon or in free time.

1. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

two. George Carlins American Dream (TV)

Interviews with George Carlin’s family and friends, excerpts from his stand-up specials, and images from his personal archive. (FILMAFFINITY)

3. legendary

Straight out of the underground ballroom community, vogue teams (called “houses”) must compete in incredible balls and show off spectacular outfits in order to be considered “legendary.”

Four. Hacks

Explore the dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a 25-year-old outcast with privilege.

5. The Young Justice League

Re-imagining of the Teen Titans franchise, presenting superheroes in their time as teenagers dealing with, in addition to supervillains, problems typical of their age.

6. The city is our

It recounts the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Weapons Tracking Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse they suffered in an American city where the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrests were defended against. expense of actual police work.

7. Made for Love

A young woman, on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to a tech-savvy billionaire, suddenly realizes that her husband has implanted a revolutionary new monitoring device in her brain that allows him to track her every move.

8. Barry

A hit man and aspiring actor moves from the Midwest to Los Angeles and marvels at the drama classes he attends while on assignment.

9. Pause with Sam Jay

Sam Jay tackles hot topics in urban and world culture such as race, politics, sexual identity, science, celebrity, religion and more.

10. Gentleman Jack

Anne Lister returns to Halifax, West Yorkshire in 1832, determined to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home Shibden Hall.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

