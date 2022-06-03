Ranking of the most popular HBO series in the United States

The television series have carved out an important place for themselves in the midst of reconfiguration of forms of entertainmentat a time when movies, music, podcasts and other formats seek to attract the attention of viewers through the various streaming platforms they consume.

Although the origin of the series dates back to the first half of the 20th century, the truth is that never before have the big chains invested and produced as much as they do in the new millennium, in a context in which the users of these platforms consume productions at an unimaginable speed.

HBO has been one of the main protagonists in the war for streaming and of course it has opted for the creation of series and many of them have managed to keep users on the edge of their seats, becoming the topic of conversation for weeks.

Here a list of the most popular series of HBO United States:

1. That Damn Michael Che

Police brutality, unemployment, and romance are explained from Michael Che’s point of view, using vignettes and sketches. (FILMAFFINITY)

two. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she couldn’t live without Henry.

3. The Flight Attendant

Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes up in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body beside her. Afraid to call the police, she carries on her morning like it was nothing. In New York, FBI agents greet her and question her about her recent stopover in Dubai. Still unable to piece together the night, she begins to wonder if she could be her killer.

Four. Hacks

Explore the dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a 25-year-old outcast with privilege.

5. Barry

A hitman and aspiring actor moves from the Midwest to Los Angeles and marvels at the drama classes he attends while on assignment.

6. Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam

The Teen Titans are visited by the Nerdlucks, the Space Jam villains who tried to capture Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes. Shocked to discover that his fellow Titans have never seen Space Jam, Cyborg throws an exclusive viewing party. Of course, if the Titans are watching a movie, don’t expect the silence to be golden. Raven and Starfire provide the commentary, Cyborg provides the fun facts, Beast Boy points out the butt shots and Robin, but Robin doesn’t trust her new alien friends. Are the Nerdlucks here to attend an innocent watch party, or do they have more sinister motives up their sleeve?

7. Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

8. blood brothers

10-episode TV miniseries based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s bestseller “Band Of Brothers.” It tells the story of the Easy Company, an American battalion of the 506 Parachute Regiment that fought in Europe during World War II (1939-1945). It includes interviews with survivors, memoirs from journalists, and letters from soldiers.

9. The Staircase

Explore the life of Michael Peterson, his extended North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

10. The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown up and grown apart from each other, but a new baby boss with cutting-edge focus is about to bring them back together and inspire a new family business.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel Created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

