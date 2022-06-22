Ranking of the most popular series on Hulu in the United States

breaking bad, game of Thrones, Squid Game Y euphoria are some of the titles that are part of the golden age of tv series of the new millennium, which have been characterized by being promoted through various platforms in the war for streaming.

Whether for the quality of the scripts, the production, the actors and even its format, Hulu has become one of the viewers favorite platforms to see this type of production, those who no longer wonder how to download a video from Facebook and better pay for the service.

From drama, fiction and even comedy, these are some of the 10 titles of Hulu United States that are currently in the public’s taste and that no one has stopped talking about:

1. P Valley

At the bottom of the Mississippi Delta, a harsh place for human existence where beauty can be hard to find, lies an oasis of sand and glitter. This southern drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a small strip club that could be something and the characters who walk through its doors: the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the gamblers, the handsome and the doomed. Trap music and film noir merge in this series that asks what happens when the people of a small town dream beyond the limits set by typical supermarkets and pawn shops.

two. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

With his weekly take on news, politics, and current events, John Oliver offers his unique perspective and distinctive voice to a host of social, political, or existential issues facing the United States and the world.

3. The Kardashians

The family you know and love so much returns with a new series giving full access to their entire lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie go on camera to reveal the secrets behind the headlines.

Four. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

5. The Man Who Fell to Earth

An alien arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

6. Family Guy

Family Guy is an animated adult comedy created by Seth MacFarlane for the Fox Broadcasting Company. The series focuses on the Griffins, a mediocre family made up of parents Peter and Lois; her children Meg, Chris and Stewie; and his anthropomorphic canine pet Brian. The series is set in the fictional city of Quahog, Rhode Island and much of its humor is on display in the form of short cuts that frequently poke fun at American culture.

7. Duncanville

The series focuses on the life of Duncan, a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, his family and friends. Poehler will provide the voice of Duncan and his nervous mother, Annie, who is constantly trying to keep her son from ruining her life.

8. The First Lady

A revealing recast of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Exploring everything from her travels to Washington, family life, and political contributions that changed the world, the impact of the women of the White House is no longer hidden from view.

9. ABC WorldNews

10. Becoming Elizabeth

The untold story of England’s most iconic queen long before she came to the throne. The death of Henry VIII leaves the young orphan Elizabeth Tudor at the mercy of the unpredictable and dangerous English court.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Hulu in the streaming war

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

