Ranking: Predator movies from worst to best

Thought of as a joke in the Hollywood industry to make fun of Rocky Balboa, the Predator became one of the most interesting, monstrous and iconic creatures in cinema since his first appearance on the big screen as the great alien antagonist that Arnold Schwarzenegger must face. in the 1987 film of the same name. His helmet, dreadlocks, the ability to turn invisible, and thermal vision became the hallmarks of a monster whose characteristic appearance is recognizable to this day.

Now, thirty-five years later, four sequels, and two films where he faces the Xenomorph from the Alien saga (which will not be included in this ranking since they are not part of the official canon of the saga), the Predator is, Perhaps, one of the characters with the worst luck in the cinema because his time on the screens has been full of setbacks and box office failures, however the interest in this hunter and his entire story has never disappeared.

That is why, and after the arrival of “Prey” on Star +, we decided to create a ranking with the films of the Predator franchise ordered from the worst to the best. Join us as we find out which is the luckiest movie and which one to avoid altogether.

5.- “The Predator” (2018, Dir. Shane Black)

After the harsh criticism he received for “Iron Man 3” in 2013 and directing the brilliant comedy “The Nice Guys” in 2016, Shane Black returned to the director’s chair with “The Predator”, a film in which he introduces us to a new Predator on Earth whose mission this time is not to hunt human beings but to warn them of the arrival of a new race of genetically modified alien beings. However, the creature fails when it is intercepted by a group of mentally disturbed American soldiers and a boy genius with the ability to manipulate Predator technology.

The movie is a terrible flaw: on the one hand it’s full of comedy in all the wrong places, everything should be funny but it never really is, and the worst part is that Shane Black uses his characters’ mental illnesses to make jokes, making fun of of people with these conditions and treating them as laughable minor problems. Along with this, the film has great problems of rhythm and continuity, the characters jump from one place to another, suddenly they have a mobile home, then no longer, the action scenes are incomprehensible and the exaggeration of the main villain ends up making it not only the worst tape of the franchise but one of the most disastrous of its premiere year.

4.- “Predator 2” (1990, Dir. Stephen Hopkins)

In “Predator 2” the action moves for the first time to the city, in this case a futuristic Los Angeles (the film had its premiere in 1990 and the action takes place in 1997) hit by a heat wave and the rise of the Jamaican and Colombian drug cartels (whose portrayals are quite racist, I must say). Here we follow the story of Detective Mike Harrigan (played by Danny Glover), a cop investigating a recent murder spree whose perpetrator turns out, to the character’s surprise, to be a Predator.

This film presents us with the first great change in tone of the franchise as it goes from being an action film and testosterone in the jungle to being a police thriller with a lot of suspense. Many of the action sequences still look pretty good for being almost 30 years old, however Danny Glover’s performance is very exaggerated and the film’s production design looks fake at times, and at times seems to recycle production elements. from Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner.” Despite all that, the film is entertaining and expands many of the concepts of the first film. His biggest sin is being diametrically opposed to the original tape.

3.- “Predators” (2010, Nimród Antal)

Starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody (“The Pianist”), Alice Braga (“City of God”) and Topher Grace (“Spider-Man 3”), this film places us on an alien planet where several murderers belonging to various criminal organizations (drug traffickers, yakuza, guerrillas, mercenaries, etc.) whose function in the place is to serve as practice for a group of Predators who will hunt them down one by one before being able to understand the situation in which they find themselves .

One of the great successes of this film is to start in the middle of the action and without explanations. The tape starts and we already follow Adrien Brody in free fall towards an uncharted jungle; this later turns into a lot of expository dialogue from the supporting characters (including a brilliant Laurence Fishburne) explaining everything to us and drawing pretty daring conclusions from pretty hairy situations.

The action is good and has interesting dramatic twists thanks to a solid cast made up of recognizable actors playing characters that are little explored, however. Towards the end, the film forgets the plot of the Predators a little and a rather strange and unbelievable human villain whose motivations are never clear to us is pulled out of the sleeve. Entertaining and popcorn, it went back a lot to the origins of the franchise.

2.- “Predator” (1987, John McTiernan)

The original film that started it all introduces us to Dutch (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) a soldier hired by the CIA along with other soldiers to get rid of a Soviet cell operating from Guatemala, however, when they infiltrate the Central American jungle they are surprised by a alien hunter of humans with the custom of skinning their victims. After losing his men one by one, Dutch must use all his ingenuity, training and skills (becoming a one-man army) to face the creature.

This film is direct, simple and quite loaded with testosterone. From that epic handshake between Arnold and Carl Weathers (“Rocky”) to a mud-covered Schwarzenegger leaping to charge the beast, the film became an action classic in movie history. Many of its themes, moments and effects may not look so good today but, without a doubt, it has survived to this day as a great science fiction film where we were introduced to one of the most interesting and frightening creatures on celluloid .

1.- “Prey” (2022, Dan Trachtenberg)

“Prey” introduces us to Naru, a Comanche girl whose greatest desire is to be recognized as a warrior of the stature of her father and brother by her tribe. However, in the middle of the ritual to achieve it, her people begin to be stalked by a hunter from another world with the mission of demonstrating his strength by killing the strongest creatures on the planet. Now Naru must not only hunt to help her people but also to survive as she has become the Predator’s prey.

The most recent installment in the franchise is also the freshest of all and also the most interesting. Here the action moves to a historical moment little explored and during which the world was in constant change and there were still many things to discover. This, added to the mix of genres devised by its writers, gives the film many layers of depth where the story is not only reduced to defeating the Predator. On the other hand, the dark and serious tone, in contrast to the comedy used by the previous films, give a sense of urgency and constant danger to the story. “Prey” is a more intimate story where first it is the main character and then the killing of the alien.