Ranking : Prince William is no longer ‘the sexiest bald guy’ on the planet

The future king of England has been dethroned by a famous actor… whose head shines brighter. Check out the ranking.

1 / 10 First last year, Prince William lost his title and slipped to 5th place. AFP Vin Diesel is number one thanks in particular to an ultra-shiny skull. AFP On the podium, we find Stanley Tucci… AFP

At first glance, the classification may seem far-fetched: the CEO agency analyzed and then compared different characteristics to establish a hierarchy. She therefore reviewed the golden ratio of the competitors (proportions of the face), their height and weight, but also the comments on Twitter and… the shine of their bald heads!

And in this little game, it is Vin Diesel who, this year, comes out on top: the hero of “Fast & Furious” has a rather brilliant head since it has an intensity of 563.65 candelas per square meter, i.e. 70.46% of the light intensity of a standard bulb. On the podium, we find Stanley Tucci (“The devil wears Prada”, “Emergency”, “Hunger Games”, “Transformers”) and Shemar Moore (“Criminal minds”, “SWAT”) whose skull is visibly Hollywood’s brightest (71.85%).

Prince William, despite very good comments on Twitter, fell to 5th place, behind Pitbull. Next come Jason Statham, Bruce Willis and Joe Rogan. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is 9th, Mike Tyson 10th.

( mc )