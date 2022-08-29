Ranking Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ vs. ‘Evermore’ Song by Song

In 2020, Taylor Swift released two of her most acclaimed albums, Folklore and Still. Both albums are considered companion albums, with Still expand on the themes and musical styles that Swift explored with folklore.

Whereas Folklore is often considered the most popular album and the best album due to its victory in the Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Still is loved by Swift fans and has also received critical acclaim. Here’s a track-by-track breakdown of every song on Swift’s albums Folklore and Still.

Taylor Swift | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Track 1: ‘The 1’ versus ‘Willow’

While “Willow” is the first single from Still and the album opener, it doesn’t have the emotional impact of “The 1” on Folklore.

Winner: ” 1 “

Track 2: “Cardigan” vs. “Champagne Problems”

Having to choose between these two songs is just cruel. With “Cardigan” as her lead single, Swift shaped the Folklore era, but “Champagne Problems” is one of his saddest but most singable songs.

If that ranking was by deck alone, “Champagne Problems” would win, but for the overall song, we have to give that round to “Cardigan.”

Winner: ” Vest “

Track 3: “The Last Great American Dynasty” versus “Gold Rush”

Listen, “Gold Rush” is a beautiful song. Beautiful. Could listen to it on repeat for days. But the storytelling in “The Last Great American Dynasty” is unbeatable.

Winner: “The Last Great American Dynasty”

Track 4: ‘Exile (feat. Bon Iver)’ versus ‘Tis the D*** Season’

Apologies to “’Tis the D*** Season,” but “Exile (feat. Bon Iver)” is the clear winner when comparing these two songs.

Winner: “Exile (feat. Bon Iver)”

Track 5: “My Tears Ricochet” vs. “Tolerate It”

We have no choice but to cherish the coveted fifth track from a Taylor Swift album. “My Tears Ricochet” and “Tolerate It” are the saddest and strongest songs of Folklore and Still, respectively. This makes this round a tie.

Winner: “My tears ricochet” and “Tolerate it”

Track 6: ‘Mirrorball’ vs. ‘No Body, No Crime (feat. Haim)’

Going from “Tolerate It” to “No Body, No Crime (feat. Haim)” gives a major boost, but it’s a much-needed palate cleanser and it’s so much fun to listen to.

Winner: “No Body, No Crime (feat. Haim)”

Track 7: “Seven” versus “Happiness”

While “Happiness” is dark and mature, there’s just something timeless about “Seven” from Folklore.

Winner: ” Seven “

Track 8: ‘August’ versus ‘Dorothea’

No song from Folklore Where Still had the impact that “August” received. If fans had to pick one song to be a single, it would probably be “August.”

Winner: ” August “

Track 9: ‘This Is Me Trying’ versus ‘Coney Island (feat. the National)’

This is another difficult one. Although it’s close, “This Is Me Trying” sounds slightly punchier.

Winner“I’m the one trying”

Track 10: “Illicit Business” vs. “Ivy”

Without a doubt, “Ivy”. This song is “the August” of still and deserves more love.

Winner: “Ivy”

Track 11: ‘Invisible String’ vs. ‘Cowboy Like Me’

If this ranking had been done in 2020, “Invisible String” would probably have won. However, “Cowboy Like Me” has a way of growing on you with each listen.

Winner: “Cowboy like me”

Track 12: ‘Mad Woman’ vs. ‘Long Story Short’

Because “Long Story Short” is one of the weakest songs of Still“Crazy Woman” by Folklore win this round.

Winner: ” Crazy woman “

Track 13: ‘Epiphany’ vs. ‘Marjorie’

The song “Marjorie” has been out since December 2020, and we’re still crying about it. It’s one of those songs that’s almost too sad to listen to, but that didn’t stop anyone.

Winner: “Marjorie”

Track 14: ‘Betty’ vs. ‘Closure’

This ranking will be controversial because “Betty” is so beloved by Swift fans, but “Closure” wins this one. Sorry.

Winner: ” Closing “

Track 15: ‘Peace’ versus ‘Evermore (feat. Bon Iver)’

“Exile (feat. Bon Iver)” has proven to be one of Swift’s greatest collaborations of all time, but “Evermore (feat. Bon Iver)” falls short of that greatness.

Winner: ” Peace “

Track 16: ‘Hoax’ vs. ‘Right Where You Left Me’

While “Hoax” is a masterpiece, Still could be crowned Swift’s best album simply because of “Right Where You Left Me.”

Winner“Where you left me”

Track 17: ‘The Lakes’ versus ‘It’s Time to Go’

“It’s Time to Go” has the disadvantage of following “Right Where You Left Me” and “The Lakes” concludes Folklore so easily.

Winner: ” The lakes “

With Folklore claiming 11 wins out of seven wins for Stillit proves Folklore is the slightly better album after all.

