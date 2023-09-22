Ranking the Names of Jason Statham’s Most Deranged Characters

This story was originally published in 2018. Vulture will republish it to coincide with the release of spend4bles, in which Jason Statham reprises his role as a character with a truly deranged name that ranks very high on this list.

the mega pits Jason Statham against a giant prehistoric shark. It’s a perfect movie. I’m sorry – almost a perfect movie. The only thing that can really be said against it is that it takes our preeminent bald action hero and deprives him of one of the hallmarks of his illustrious career: truly deranged character names. Statham plays a rescue operations expert named Jonas Taylor, a ridiculous name in its own right, sure, but nothing like the bullshit nicknames of his past.

you can’t blame the mega for that name, since it’s based on a 1997 book that predates the movie that started Statham’s series of strange character names one year ago. And it’s true that some of Statham’s key franchises saddle him with boring names that don’t match his glorious legacy of names: “Frank Martin” in the Conveyors movies and “Arthur Bishop” for the Mechanics series. But overall, only two actors can come close to matching the over-the-top “real people aren’t called that” slapstick of Jason Statham’s filmography: Mark Wahlberg (Dirk Diggler, Cade Yeager, Dusty Mayron, Bob Lee Swagger) and Matthew McConaughey (Palmer Joss, Denton Van Zan, Dirk Pitt, Moondog).

“Statham is a magnet for absurd names,” he says Crank and Crank: high voltage co-writer and director Mark Neveldine. “It’s his look, his presence, his voice. He can really do it.” The ability to infuse the most ridiculous situations possible with a frowning seriousness is what makes Statham work so well as an action star. and, when necessary, a comedy MVP. Who can forget: “This arm has been completely torn off and reattached with this damn arm”?

Below, we rank Statham’s most ridiculous character names, from least to most savage.





In Steve Martin, starring Pink Panther In the reboot, Jason Statham has an uncredited cameo as a French soccer coach named “Yves Gluant.” See, the joke is that he’s Jason Statham, whose image is very working-class English, except here he’s playing… the french type. It’s all very complex.





“Deckard Shaw” is less silly than overly masculine in a cartoonish style, which of course puts it in line with the rest of the film. Fast and Furious franchise. (As always, #JusticeforHan.)





He’s handsome and his name is Rob. Unimaginative, but precise.





“Jensen Garner Ames” is note the name of a former racing driver accused of murdering his wife so he could be imprisoned in a for-profit prison system in which drivers are forced to participate in deadly races in order to earn their freedom. It’s the name of a star of a mediocre CW comedy. A husband in real housewives franchise: a real estate lawyer, perhaps, or a plastic surgeon, one who is successful but not also successful, and definitely one that has hair plugs.





Would you expect a man named “Evan Funsch” explaining the multiverse theory to Jet Li to be played by, I don’t know, Paul Giamatti? But not. This is Jason Statham.





Not even the prospect of Jason Statham playing a farmer named (wait for it) Farmer can make this Uwe Boll film worth it. It’s not exactly a surprise that a movie called In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale I should have trouble naming things, but seriously, what the hell is this in the sweet Uwe Boll hell? I don’t know if it’s better or worse that Farmer’s backstory involves him as a little boy waddling across a battlefield, only to be found and (presumably) named by a completely unimaginative Ron Perlman. He was asked if this man actually has a real name, his wife responds: “Your father believes that people become what they do.” By this logic, Jason Statham’s character could be called an “expert boomerang wielder,” an “emotionally constipated man unable to tell his wife he loves her,” or a “magic book tornado.” Yes, Jason Statham uses a boomerang and turns into a book tornado. No, don’t watch this movie.





It would be strange if your last name was “Wild” and They were not Wild, right? As if Jason Statham’s character in this pulp/drama/action set in Las Vegas (it’s a weird movie) were an actuary who visits Las Vegas for a long weekend to play $10 dice and not a gambling-addicted bodyguard who stabs Milo Ventimiglia in the face. with a butter knife.





The work of the bank – about the 1971 theft of the contents of hundreds of safe deposit boxes at a London bank, including one that allegedly contained, ahem, compromising photographs of Princess Margaret, is loosely based on a true story. None of the perpetrators have been definitively identified, so when it comes to naming their duties, the scriptwriters of The work of the bank I had creative license. For the tough but tender family man who leads the gang? “Terry leather.” A little on the nose, but safe. The “Terry” is a nice touch. He stops him from feeling like a Tom of Finland character.





Guy Ritchie put Jason Statham on the path to glorious character names in 1998 Lock, stock and two barrels for smoking. and 2000 Snatch. In both, he plays a man who (in true Guy Ritchie style) gets into criminal shenanigans that get a lot more involved than he bargained for. “Turkish,” at least, has an explanation: he was named after him after a plane crash. But “bacon”? Is that his first name or his last name? Or is it his name? Is his name really “Dave”? Did a fully formed Baby Boss gangster with a Cockney accent, with the body of a baby and the head of an adult, emerge into the world fully formed, a fully formed Jason Statham? Mysteries whose answers are lost in the wind.





The Expendables movies are full of stupid character names (“Barney Ross”), In fact stupid (“Toll Road”), offensively stupid (“Let’s name the Asian guy, huh,’yin and yang.’ And make a lot of jokes about how short he is. Yes”) and excellent (“Terry Crews is …Hale Caesar”). Jason Statham as a knife expert named “Lee Christmas” falls into the excellent category, and the fact that Sylvester Stallone included an “It’s Christmastime” in the first film’s script is admirable. But really, couldn’t you have included a “Christmas only comes once a year” joke? That’s what aggressively straight guys do, right? Sit around and talk about other people’s penises?





Of course, no one can beat “Chev Chelios,” the only possible character name for a live-action movie. Grand Theft Auto Character who has to snort coke and electrocute himself with defibrillators to stay alive.

Chev Chelios is not only Jason Statham’s best character name; He may very well be the best character name in all of movie history, in part because his origin story involves the time-honored tradition of dunking on someone. In an exclusive interview with me, the person who will text one of the writers and directors of Crank and Crank: high voltage At 1:30 a.m. to ask what stroke of celestial insight led to the name “Chev Chelios,” Mark Neveldine explained it. him and his partner Crank Writer-director Brian Taylor were working on their first paying film job, “and this guy on set kept bragging about drinking at the Stanley Cup with (three-time Stanley Cup champion Chris Chelios). Last night I was drinking out of the Stanley Cup with Chelios, bro. Just last night! Brother, damn Chelios!’” I’m a big hockey player/fan and I love Chelios, but the way the guy said his name made Brian and I laugh out loud… And what’s more (manly) than ‘Chev’? If we put them together, we will have a fucking beastly character.”

Taylor adds, “‘Chev Chelios’ made Mark 90 percent laugh, because we were so wrong about the Stanley Cup guy.” The other 10 percent was Neveldine and Taylor “going for a Stan Lee/Jack Kirby/Marvel Comics feel of alliteration, that is to say Peter Parker, Bruce Banner, Doctor Doom, etc. …If ever there was a Jack Kirby character brought to life, it’s Jason in Crank!”





Behold your God.