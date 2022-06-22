Ranking with the 10 highest-grossing films so far in 2022

The date that marks the middle of the year has already been reached. That is why it is necessary to make a brief balance of all these movies that have shone so far in 2022. In these months, great premieres have been seen in theaters that have captivated the audience, achieving millionaire collections, some more than surprising.

Cinemas have noted the end of restrictions within their spaces. Those people who enjoy a good movie on the big screen have not hesitated long before going to see the most anticipated releases of these first months. After two years in which going to the movies was a limited activity, it is clear that there was a desire to return, and the producers are confident when thinking about the future.

These are top 10 grossing movies of 2022 (or, at least, so far this year):

1. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

It’s about the 28th movie within the MCU which follows the adventures of Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, in a sequel that has already grossed 904,039,030 euros. It currently stands as highest grossing movie of 2022.

chronologically unfolds after the events of WandaVision (2021) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). In the second part of Doctor Strange (2016), the superhero saves a young woman with the ability to travel between multiverses from a new threat, with the help of sorcerers from other dimensions.

2. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Another of the movies that are dominating the box offices this year is also a sequel. Although in this case they have taken more years to do it. Top Gun: Maverick (2022) has been placed in the second place of the highest grossing films of 2022 with a collection of 855,580,044 euros.

The second part of top gun (1986) It happens 36 years later. Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), one of the best pilots in the United States Navy, has to train an elite group of aviators for an urgent mission.

3. ‘The Batman’

batman movies many have been made over the years. batman (2022) marks a new era when it comes to the legendary DC Comics superhero. Whether due to the cast, led by Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright and Zoë Kravitz, or due to the return of this legend, the new Batman movie has raised 730,564,937 euros.

In this darker version of Gotham’s vigilantea psychopath named Riddler goes on a killing spree in the city, leaving clues for the police, with the help of Batman, to solve a mystery bigger than meets the eye.

4. ‘The Battle of Changjin Lake 2’

A Chinese production has been placed in fourth place which has managed to raise 594,215,139 euros. The Battle of Changjin Lake 2 (2022) follows the brothers Wu Qianli and Wu Wanli after what happened in the first installment.

Both soldiers work on a People’s Volunteer Army mission to defend a bridge that serves as an escape for US troops out of Korea in this war movie that seems to have won over the public.

5. ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

the third film of Jurassic Worldand sixth installment of the franchise Jurassic Park, is being a success at the box office, at least in terms of numbers, since the reviews received by experts are not very good. So far it has managed to raise a total of 590,056,969 euros.

After the events that occurred in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), dinosaurs have taken control on Earth again, so humans have to learn to live with them. But in this third and final part of the new trilogy, the protagonists Owen Grady and Claire Dearing are not alone.

6. ‘Uncharted’

Uncharted (2022) is the first film based on the video game franchise which bears the same name. Although since its premiere it has received very mixed reviews, it has become one of the highest-grossing movies of the yearbeing a total of 380,783,350 euros.

The film, starring a Tom Holland who gets into the role of Nathan Drake, serves as games prequel. It narrates the origins of the bounty hunter in what is his first adventure.

7. ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’

Despite the controversies regarding the change of actor for the role of the evil Grindelwaldcaused after Johnny Depp lost a libel case against The Sunthe third installment of the Fantastic Beasts film series has grossed 379,427,275 euros at the box office.

The story, which takes place several years after what happened in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), follows the Wizarding World’s involvement in World War II. And of course it continues with the adventures of the wizard Newt Scamander.

8. ‘Sonic 2: The Movie’

The second part of the mythical character of Sega has been placed in the eighth position of highest grossing movies of 2022. During the time in which the film has been broadcast in theaters, it has raised 379,133,464 euros, a figure that has surprised many.

The speedy blue hedgehog returns in this sequel, along with his new friend Tails, to once again save the Earth. But Knuckles, a red anthropomorphic echidna, gets in his way making the mission more difficult. Just like the 2020 movie, Sonic 2: The Movie mix live action with animation.

9. ‘Too Cool to Kill’

Too Cool to Kill (2022) is the second Chinese film to enter the list of highest grossing movies of 2022. And it does so with a total collection of 370,111,484 euros. A fairly high figure if you take into account that much of their earnings have come directly from China.

The film revolves around an amateur actor, Wei Chenggong, who is invited by actress Milan to star in a movie in which he must play the role of a hitman. However, when he accepts her invitation, he finds himself embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy that he can only escape by using his acting skills.

10. ‘The Bad Guys’

american animated film the bad guys (2022), based on the popular children’s book series with the same name, has managed to collect 224,039,622 at the box office, becoming the highest grossing animated film of 2022.

The film takes place in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist. The Bad Guys are a gang of criminal animals that have been caught. But their leader, Mr. Wolf, convinces the rest of the group to get out of prison. To do this they pretend to have reformed.