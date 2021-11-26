Ranocchia: “Eighth important step, now a difficult match. We feel we can go far “

The Nerazzurri central protagonist of the press meeting the day before the trip to the Lagoon

FcInterNews editorial staff

After the good performances in Inter’s last two important victories, Andrea Ranocchia is the protagonist of the pre-match press conference at the Suning Training Center, on the eve of the match in Venice scheduled for tomorrow evening. Following the words of the Nerazzurri defender.

You are the only one who was part of the squad qualified in 2012 for the round of 16 of the Champions League. What emotion do you feel coming back and what charge can it give you?

“An important goal, all of us and the club wanted to reach it. An important step above all because we didn’t start well in the group and then we put things back in order. It gives us peace of mind for the Champions League, but tomorrow we have a very difficult game” .

Why is Inzaghi proving to be an Inter coach?

“I don’t like making comparisons with the past because situations change all the time. The coach has shown that he knows how to manage a group of great players, I hope it will go on like this to achieve the goals set.”

What makes you proud of this choice to stay and this recent spell on the pitch?

“I had a lot of fun and it’s a satisfaction. Playing with this group gives you a lot of satisfaction and makes me happy in my path. I’m really happy that we managed to win these two games, but the past is over and tomorrow we have another match from three points “.

Do you feel ready to play a third consecutive game in no time?

“We don’t know who will play, the coach is making his assessments and we have to see who is recovered. I’m always ready, the problem is not playing two or ten games. The important thing is to do well and that everyone helps each other as we are. I’ve been doing this for some time. If I go on the pitch I’ll be ready “.

Was there a turning point from the past in your career?

“A specific moment no, my way of dealing with the day, the training, the match, the post-match has changed. With age we mature and grow. It is a journey that began several years ago. At the moment I’m fine, the coaches have given me a great hand, from Spalletti, to Conte, to Inzaghi. The teammates are the same. I’m one of the many who go out on the pitch. .

Now she acts as a hen to the younger ones. Who was it for her?

“Now there is an aura of a man in the locker room that is a bit exaggerated, everyone does what they have to at certain times. You don’t do extraordinary things, that’s not the problem. I arrived at Inter with great champions, they had won the Triplets. I, Pazzini, Nagatomo arrived, they welcomed us well and directed us towards their mentality. I don’t say a precise name but a bit of everyone who was here “.

Do you regret not having played with great continuity?

“It is more a problem for others than mine. Professionalism is this, being ready. If you are not called it is because it is not your time. I hope to be ready for as long as possible”.

What has allowed you not to suffer negative consequences after the sales of the summer?

“First of all the group formed over the years, in difficulties, which has gradually become stronger and stronger. We have lost important players, everyone was worried but the club has worked hard to replace them and the group has done the rest. We are on the right path. so as not to make us regret the past but the path is very long “.

Was there a spark that made you focus on the pitch like this, uniting in a compact way?

“In these things there is no magic bullet or the decisions of one or two people. It is a journey, over the years positive or negative things happen. In the negative ones most of the guys reacted in the right way to get to the group who won the Scudetto and who today has many goals still to be achieved. It is a long journey and must be done by extraordinary men like those in this locker room. “

Which opponent do you consider most dangerous in the long term?

“They affect too many things, I have no idea. There are many teams in front, including us. There are cups, injuries. I would have a hard time answering. We are a little behind, but we are there and it is important.

FcIN – Is there anything you have said to Brozovic in recent months about his situation? How do you see it?

“The important thing is that I see him as I have been seeing him for 4-5 years now. Each game improves, the rest are corporate and business events. Brozo, they will see how to do it “.

There is a feeling that if Inter plays their part they can reach the second star. Is this belief also inherent in you?

“They are external sensations, of the fans or of the environment. We have the feeling from the beginning that by working in a certain way we can go far.”