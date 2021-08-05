Raoul Bova, 50 years of film, fiction, love and swimming – Ultima Ora

(by Nicoletta Tamberlich) (ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 05 – His future is called “Don Matteo”: he will face the difficult challenge of dealing with a character beloved by the television audience, Terence Hill. His past was in the pool where strength, breath and speed counted: he was a young promise of swimming and won several competitions.



Raoul Bova, the popular actor with blue eyes and a sports-sculpted taxman, known for his successful series but also for many films, born (to parents of Calabrian origins) and resident in Rome, celebrates 50 years on August 14th. In these days he is divided between the set – he is shooting Berardo Carboni’s film ‘Greta and true fairy tales’ which also sees Donatella Finocchiaro in the cast – and the expectation to enjoy a few days of vacation with his family, the daughters Luna of 5 years old and Alma of 3 and his partner Rocio Munoz Morales with whom we will see him on Mediaset in “Justice for all”. Also on Canale 5 we will find him in the second season of the successful fiction Buongiorno Mamma. Bova has two other older children by his first wife Chiara Giordano, Alessandro Leon, 21, and Francesco, 20. The most recent commitment was “The Last Race”: as a former swimmer Bova directed, wrote and starred in a film which saw the participation of champions such as Magnini, Rosolino and Brembilla and that of Manuel Bortuzzo, aired in June on Canale 5. But the wait is all for the arrival of Bova in Don Matteo 13: despite the news has shaken veteran fiction fans, Terence Hill said Raoul’s choice was more than right. Bova, who plays a priest, will appear in the fifth episode, for the passing of the baton with Don Matteo. The actor recently told himself in his first book The rules of water (Rizzoli): “The world of swimming has been a fantastic reservoir of life lessons. I understood some of them then. Others became clearer over time” .



