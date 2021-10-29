Raoul Bova shows his jewel: “Italian emotions”

Raoul Bova shows his new four-wheeled jewel on Instagram. Always passionate about cars, the actor is very happy with his new Made in Italy purchase.

Than to the new face of Don Matteo like engines it is well known. Raoul Bova, a former promising swimmer and very successful actor was born in 1971 and, over time, has managed to build himself a very solid career studded with iconic parts. Both on TV and in the cinema. With his charisma, Raoul Bova also managed to land in the States, starring opposite Sylvester Stallone.

At the moment, Bova is busy with the beautiful Rocío Muñoz Morales with whom he had two daughters, Luna and Alma. A story that is now serene, yes, but it has begun in a daring way. Raoul, in fact, was still officially married to Chiara Giordano and precisely this triggered the gossip around their relationship.

But, now, Rocío is not the actor’s only great love. In fact, Bova has always had a huge passion for cars. Several times he was paparazzi while touring with his family on board of very expensive models and particularly beautiful to look at. Luxury cars that an actor of his caliber can certainly treat himself to.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO -> Raoul Bova, the admission arrives: “A new beginning”

Raoul Bova presents the all-Italian jewel: splendid!

Until recently, for example, we knew that Bova was the owner of a ship Mercedes-AMG GT COUPE. The price is around € 179,140 and it is a modern, fast, but also very elegant car. Today, the actor introduces us to his new purchase.

READ ALSO -> Good morning mom, an actor makes a confession about Raoul Bova: what they did

It’s about a Maserati, a machine of Italian origin, which surely everyone will know. A beautiful and luxurious car that, for sure, lends itself to Raoul’s personality. To show the new purchase, Bova posted a photo on Instagram where, kissed by the sun, he leans on this new four-wheeled jewel.