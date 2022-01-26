Raoul Bova, super guest at the first evening of Sanremo 2022

The Sanremo Festival 2022 drops its best cards. Between super guests this year, in addition to Lino Guanciale and Luca Argentero, there will also be Raoul Bova who will attend the opening night of the event. A symbolic face of Italian television, with a missed career as a professional swimmer – at the age of 15 he was a youth champion in the one hundred meters backstroke -, Raoul Bova made his television debut in 1992 in the drama An Italian story with Sabrina Ferilli and Giuliano Gemma. In the same year he also began working for the cinema with Crazy underpants by Roberto d’Agostino e When we were repressed by Pino Quartullo, where he plays alongside Alessandro Gassmann and Lucrezia Lante della Rovere.

Sanremo 2022, the songs, the big singers, the presenters: everything you need to know about the Amadeus Festival

SANREMO 2022 ALL SUPER GUESTS

ROUL BOVA SUPER GUESTS AT SANREMO 2022: THE SUCCESS

The success, however, comes thanks to the Vanzina brothers, who in 1993 chose him as the male protagonist of Little big love, love story between a surf teacher and a foreign princess. Strengthened by a scene in which he emerges from the water showing a perfectly sculpted body, Raoul imposes himself as an Italian sex symbol and poses naked for some covers. In the meantime he managed to get noticed also for his interpreative skills and to be chosen for more committed films: in 1995 he secured a part in the detective thriller Palermo – Milan: one way, to be followed in 2007 Milan – Palermo: The return, both directed by Claudio Fragrasso. 1996 starred in Ninfa plebea and in La lupa, while between 1997 and 2000 he returned to the small screen.

With the beginning of the new millennium, marked by the marriage with Chiara Giordano and the birth of their children Alessandro and Francesco, Raoul Bova looks at the US film industry: in 2002 he was given the opportunity to work alongside Sylvester Stallone in Avenging Angelo, and almost simultaneously Audrey Wells directs it with Diane Lane in the romantic comedy Under the Tuscan sun. In 2004 it will be the turn of Alien vs Predator, but before this sci-fi horror Bova meets Ferzan Ozpetek, who in 2003 entrusts him with the part of Lorenzo The front window.

Another important partnership is that with Federico Moccia, who in 2008 entrusted him with the leading role in Sorry but I call you love, based on one of his most famous novels, which will follow I’m sorry but I want to marry you in 2010. To these light and romantic films, Raoul Bova decides to alternate more serious works such as Me, the other (2007) – of which he is also a producer and which tells of the encounter-clash between a Sicilian and a Tunisian exile – and Cops (2009), which deals with young people and drugs by crossing reality and fiction.

In 2011 with Immature, and then Immature – The journey, Paolo Genovese transforms him into the face of the new semi-serious Italian comedy. Also in 2011 Raoul Bova meets Massimiliano Bruno and shares the set with Paola Cortellesi in No one can judge me. The two actors work together again in Sorry if I exist!, a film by Riccardo Milani in which Raoul Bova plays a divorced gay man. Meanwhile, in 2013 Bova and Giordano separate and the actor begins a relationship with the Spanish showgirl and model Rocío Muñoz Morales, known on the set of the film Immature – The journey.

After Unique brothers with Luca Argentero in 2014, in 2015 the actor, father for the third time with the arrival of Luna, is directed by Michele Placido in The choice, returns to work with Paolo Genovese – impersonating the Renzo factor in Have you ever been to the moon? – and shares the scene with Ricky Memphis in I go back and change my life. In 2018, the year of birth of the fourth daughter Alma, after having interpreted the role of Pope Sixtus IV in the Rai series The doctors, is also the protagonist of the Canale 5 miniseries, Last – Hunt for Narcos.

The toughest test of his career, at least in front of the Italian public, will await him in mid-March, when Raoul Bova will make his debut as Don Massimo in Don Matteo 13, decreeing the definitive exit of Terence Hill. After 22 years and 259 episodes, the 82-year-old actor will retire and will be replaced by Bova. Who knows if Raoul will reveal some details about the new, highly anticipated season at the Sanremo Festival.

