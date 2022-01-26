Raoul Pal has sold all but one of his Bitcoins

Raoul Pal has sold almost all of its Bitcoins. By his own admission he has only one left.

The confession came during a heated Twitter discussion with Greg Foss.

Raoul Pal and Bitcoin

Raoul Pal could be considered a real one “Crypto bull”. A former manager of Goldman Sachs and current co-founder of Real Vision Group, his first Bitcoin purchases date back to 2013. Until just over a year ago, he appeared to have half of his wallet invested in Bitcoin. He was also very optimistic about BTC’s future, saying he was sure he could get to 1 million dollars within 5 years.

Then something in his vision changed and seems to have started to prefer Ethereum. He stated this on Twitter a while ago, in a post dated April 7, 2021 in which he noted that Ethereum was outperforming Bitcoin.

Fascinating to see that since inception ETH has outperformed BTC by 250%. It only fell below its initial price in BTC for the first 5 months of its existence in 2015. Let that put rest to the idea that all other tokens trend towards zero in BTC terms. pic.twitter.com/ulCpsjG8up – Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) April 7, 2021

In the discussion, he hinted that Ethereum and other tokens could soon outperform Bitcoin. In short, from these words it was already evident months ago how Raoul Pal no longer believed in Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin discussion between Raoul Pal and Greg Foss

The confession that he had sold all but one of the Bitcoins was made during a heated discussion via Twitter between Raoul Pal and Greg Fossexecutive director of Valudus Power Corp, a Canadian company that deals with Bitcoin mining.

In a first tweet Greg Foss was quite clear towards Raoul Pal:

Raoul sucks and blows#btc – Greg Foss 🇨🇦 (@FossGregfoss) January 20, 2022

The result was a discussion on the various trading strategies and more or less spot-on forecasts issued by both sides. As long as Raoul Pal confessed to abandoning Bitcoin also because of the maximalists:

And that is your issue. I don’t share your philosophy, so you attack me? Really? This is why I hold only one bitcoin, the community has lost sight of inclusion and you sir, are helping reduce the network effects by excluding people who dont share your view from the network. – Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) January 20, 2022

“And that’s your problem. I don’t agree with your philosophy, so you stick me? Really? This is why I only have one bitcoin, the community has lost sight of inclusion and you, sir, are helping to reduce the network effects by excluding from the network people who do not share your vision. “

The debate ended in the end with neither winners nor losers. But Greg Foss has realized that he has raised the tone too much, enough to apologize to his opponent with another tweet.



“Sometimes you try to argue with the captain of the opposing team (because you are tired and you want to fight) This is rarely a smart move. Tonight I chose this path and I regret my actions. I apologize to @RaoulGMI I made a rookie mistake. We have bigger battles to fight ”.

At the end of this debate there remains a sentence, that of Pal on Bitcoin community too focused on itself, so much, perhaps, not to see the rise of BTC’s opponents.