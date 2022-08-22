Rap star artificial intelligence FN Meka signs with Capitol

On August 12, a “robot-rapper” unveiled his first major single, in collaboration with Gunna. And offers a contract at Capitol.

Travis Scott had already released a new sound preview on the video game Fortnite in April 2021, while DJ Marshmello performed a virtual concert in early 2019. But for the first time in the music industry, the opposite is happening: an artificial intelligence enters the real world. Virtual rapper FN Meka has indeed signed a contract with Capitol Records, one of the most powerful record labels in the world. The label manages the careers of Katy Perry, ABBA and Paul McCartney, among others.

The avatar is taken very seriously: in addition to producing music, it has built a recognizable virtual identity. With cyberpunk aesthetics, the character takes the form of a rapper with green hair, gold teeth, tattoos all over his body, futuristic clothing and major luxury brands (Gucci, Louis Vuitton). FN Meka, whose career started in 2019 with the singles Moonwalkin‘ and Internet, was created by Anthony Martini and Brandon Le of Factory New, a “virtual” record label, based on AI technology that analyzes the most popular current songs. FN Meka is therefore a compendium of the international rap of the moment. He has already exceeded 10 million followers and has more than a billion views on TikTok.

Artificial intelligence in action

His single Florida Wateraccompanied by a clip, is a featuring with Gunna, rapper (very real) from Atlanta, as well as Clix, video game streamer and influencer Fortnite. It is produced by Turbo, which has previously produced Travis Scott, Young Thug and Lil Baby. According to its creators, the lyrics of the song would have been generated by artificial intelligence, even if the voice is – for the moment – ​​that of a human, whose identity remains secret: “Technically speaking, FN Meka is ‘doubled’ by a human. But everything else about him – from his lyrics to the chords and tempo that underpin his music – is AI-based.”

Commenting on the interest of investing in the development of virtual artists, Anthony Martini – one of the two creators of FN Meka – justifies his approach to the media Music Business Worldwide (MBW) : “The old talent search model is inefficient and unreliable”. Capitol Music Group executive Ryan Ruden said the deal “sits at the intersection of music, technology and video game culture” and described it as “an evolution of Capitol Records and its 80-year history of innovation”.