rap to celebrate 20 years of The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings – The fellowship of the Ring turns 20 and the cast of the film reunited during the Late Show conducted by Stephen Colbert, big fan of the saga, to celebrate to the sound of rap. Present Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis and Hugo Weaving. With them the rappers Killer Mike and Method Man and also Anna Kendrick.

Video

In the meantime, the arrival of the Amazon series inspired by the Lord of the Rings, coming to Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

The plot of the series

The new series from Amazon Studios The Lord of the Rings brings the legendary exploits of the mythical Second Age of Middle-earth to the small screen for the first time. The story of this epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events told in JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It will transport audiences to the era where great powers were born, kingdoms reached glory and fell into ruin, and unlikely heroes were tested. Hope hung on a very thin thread and the greatest villain born of Tolkien’s pen had threatened to make the whole world fall into darkness. The series, which begins in an era of relative peace, follows a choral cast of characters, new but also familiar, who will have to deal with the return of evil to Middle-earth. From the dark depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the Elven capital of Lindon. From the beautiful island of the kingdom of Númenor to the far reaches of the map. These kingdoms and characters will leave a legacy that will survive for a very long time after their demise.

The cast

The cast features Robert Aramayo (Beldar), Markella Kavenagh (Tyra), Joseph Mawle (the antagonist Oren), Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Maxim Baldry, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers. Charles Edwards (The Crown), Will Fletcher (The Girl Who Fell), Amelie Child-Villiers (The Machine) e Beau Cassidy.

The creative team of The Lord of the Rings

JA Bayona (The Orphanage, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom) directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer, along with his partner Belén Atienza.

The showrunner of the series are JD Payne And Patrick McKay, also executive producers.

The other EPs are Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire), Sharon Tal Yguado, Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos) e Justin Doble (Stranger Things).