Rape drug paid in Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies to buy rape drug on the darkweb and new psychoactive substances, sent to Italy to recipients with invented names or ‘stolen’ from the dead. The last operation of the Carabinieri Command for the protection of health seems to be the script of a thriller, which sheds light on one of the routes of arrival of these substances in our country.

Thanks to the investigations coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome, the Nas military arrested 39 people (11 subjected to pre-trial detention in prison and 28 under house arrest) seriously suspected of the crimes import from abroad and drug trafficking – including precisely the rape drug (Ghb Gbl), but also synthetic heroin (fentanyl), synthetic cathinones, benzodiazepines, even in large quantities, as well as substances with a psychotropic effect belonging to the category of “new psychoactive substances”.

Old and new substances, paid in Bitcoin and purchased from abroad on the web or on the darkweb, very dangerous for health, “because of the doping effects similar to or greater than traditional drugs”.

Among the suspects, in addition to people assiduously dedicated to the criminal context and active in drug trafficking, including professionals from the private sector or public administration, including a dentist, a lawyer, a local authority official, a middle school teacher – who, the Nas explain, sent shipments containing the dangerous synthetic cathinones to the school – two bank employees, two retired soldiers He is an architect.

They have been rebuilt some “routes” international origin of these substances purchased online, divided by structural types: fentanyl (Canada, Poland and Czech Republic), Gbl (China, Holland, France and Croatia), synthetic cathinones (Holland) and benzodiazepines (Holland), in addition to heroin highly concentrated (found in shipments from Great Britain and Germany).

A business that has grown under the radar, thanks to the use of cryptocurrencies and the dark web. Through constant monitoring of e-shops on the web, deep and dark web, over 290 shipments to ‘importers’ spread throughout the national territory have been identified, for an estimated business volume of around 4,800,000 euros.

Loading... Advertisements

In addition to traditional drugs, the shipments also included newly created chemical compounds: this is the case of synthetic opioids (Fentanyl and its “structural analogues”) created in chemical laboratories located abroad, passed off as heroin for the lowest cost “but which , if taken in quantities equal to the dose of traditional heroin, they can cause acute poisoning, in many cases lethal ”, warn the Nas.

It is these substances that have caused a rapid increase in overdose deaths, especially in North America. The survey made it possible to identify un Italian “import center”, in Rome, active in the systematic importation of the rape drug (gamma butyrolactone), “as well as numerous foreign supply channels for these substances, often traded together with synthetic cathinones including the dangerous flualprazolam, never found in Italy before “.

Once arrived in Italy, the drug was distributed to a “large clientele, including high-ranking ones, using coded language to deflect investigations”. The Nas also report the use of home delivery services for the subsequent distribution of substances at the local level, with completely unsuspecting couriers of the actual contents of the packets transported. And the reinvestment in cryptocurrency, by some suspects, of the proceeds of the sale on foreign current accounts. It was thus possible to ascertain and reconstruct, for the first time in Italy, the self-laundering of virtual currencies.

The investigation made it possible to seize, also thanks to two distinct anti-drug “undercover operations”, 42 liters of GBL (rape drug), equal to over 50,400 single doses; 1.3 kg of synthetic drugs in powders and crystals, including 116 grams of fentanyl (whose intake above 80 micrograms can cause overdose) and 1.2 kg of synthetic cathinones; 8 g. highly concentrated heroin (99% purity), intended for mixing with fentanyl; 20 stamps based on flualprazolam; 115 g. by marjiuana.