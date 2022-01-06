raped and killed, the video that shocks the world – Libero Quotidiano





Shocking horror in Russia. A video shot by surveillance cameras, published by the British tabloid Daily Mail, captured two men as they kidnap one 5 year old girl, dragging her away as the little girl screamed and kicked. Even more chilling is what the cameras could not film: the two then have raped and stabbed to death the child. The story of Veronika Nikolayeva it shocked Kostroma, the city in western Russia (southeast of Moscow) where he lived, but is quickly making the rounds of the world.

The little girl was playing in the late afternoon in a cultural complex where her mother works. The two men, approached, then picked it up by weight. The victim, according to the reconstruction of the police, reacted and fought with all his strength, but none of the passers-by and those present who witnessed the scene were alarmed or intervened to try to understand what was happening, although the little girl screamed desperately . The alarm was given by the mother, but only when she became aware of her daughter’s absence.

The two monsters are Denis Gerasimov, 44 years old, and the youngest Vadim Belyakov, aged 24. Once they picked up the little girl, they took her to a hostel where they brutally abused her before killing her and hiding her body in a duffel bag. They were discovered within a few hours: the police had to protect the two killers from the angry mob, intent on lynching them. On the account of the two, the precedents weigh: the younger had already been convicted of theft, while the 44-year-old had ended up in prison for crimes related to pedophilia.