” Raped by a 15-year-old ”, the police avoid lynching

Raped in the center of L’Aquila: this is the complaint presented by a 15-year-old girl, who allegedly suffered sexual violence by a peer on the evening of Saturday 6 November. According to the young woman’s story, everything happened while she was on the steps of the arcades of San Bernardino, an area particularly crowded with people passing by.

The 15-year-old screamed for help, attracting the attention of a group of friends who were nearby, who immediately rushed to her aid, lashing out at the 15-year-old. Only the intervention of the police and carabinieri prevented the lynching. The next day, the young man was stopped and interrogated, but he allegedly denied the violence by explaining that the girl was consenting. The girl, on the other hand, was taken to the San Salvatore hospital, where doctors confirmed the sexual violence.

After the interrogation, the young man was released but remains under investigation on the loose for sexual violence. At the moment the police questioned several people, including the girl’s friends who told of the cries of alarm and the chase of the 15-year-old, who was then stopped by the police.

