“Raped by a superior”: storm on the Elysée of Macron

A young woman military she complains of having been raped by a colleague during a party at the Elysée in which the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron had also participated. To understand what happened, as explained by the French newspaper Liberation, we must take a step back until 1 July 2021, at a time when the restrictive measures imposed by the French government were starting to relax.

At the Elysée, as traditionally happens in normal conditions, a party was taking place. It was a so-called “pot de départ”, that is to say a farewell party organized with the aim of greeting some co-workers now destined for other duties. Three close collaborators of President Macron were leaving the Elysée, namely Brigadier General Valéry Putz (Deputy Chief of Staff since July 2017), who from August should have held the post of senior commander of the armed forces in New Caledonia, one of his aides-de-camp and a third person whose identity is not revealed by the French newspaper.

After a speech delivered before those present, all gathered in the park, Emmanuel Macron he entertains with his guests until 10 pm, when he leaves the Elysée. It’s at that moment, he explains Liberation, that the situation begins to degenerate. A few glasses too many and the sobriety imposed in events of this kind quickly disappears. The situation worsened in the late evening, when the celebrations move from the gardens inside the Elysée, precisely to the headquarters of the Head of State’s General Staff, in Rue de l’Elysée. Liberation he explains that it is a place so safe and inaccessible to most people that even confidential and secret documents are stored daily inside.

Yet it is precisely here that the terrible facts told by the victim occurred, a female soldier who had taken part in the celebrations together with her colleagues. The woman said she suffered it rape by one of these, a man who, like her, is part of the special staff and with whom she works daily. After the sexual violence, the military went to file a complaint at the police station in the 8th Arrondissement, the closest to the Elysée. On July 12, the public prosecutor of Paris opened an investigation based on the story of the 31-year-old, entrusting the task to an investigating judge. The police department invested with the direction of the investigations he would have already held hearings, carrying out the arrest and interrogation of the suspect.