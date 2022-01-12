Raped, threatened with acid and forced to have an abortion: the torturer makes a bargain, sentence suspended

PORDENONE – Two years of hell made them go through. And two years, with suspended sentence, he bargained for a charge that paints him with a husband-master, who harassed and beat his wife, threatening her that if he told doctors about the violence, including sexual, suffered. It would also have tricked her into terminating a pregnancy by threatening to smash her face, to get her to “a bad end” and accompany her to the hospital to ensure that the abortion was completed. The agreement on the plea bargain, which includes the suspended sentence and the civil matters to be determined in the divorce, was reached by the prosecutor Marco Faion and the lawyer Laura Ferretti. To endorse it, in yesterday’s preliminary hearing, was the gup Monica Biasutti.

THE ACCUSATIONS

The accused is an immigrant of Indian origin who is 29 years old and lives in Western Friuli. He was reported by his wife, who after yet another episode of violence had turned to the police uncovering a series of very serious conducts. The man was called to answer for the hypothesis of abuse in the family, sexual violence, aggravated injuries, obscene acts in public places and non-consensual abortion. The outbursts were frequent, like the time he smashed a car window with his fist because she didn’t give him the keys. Or when he threatened her with a bottle of acid saying that he would make sure that “you are not able to show your face to anyone.” On this last occasion she tried to take the glass into which she had poured the acid out of his hand and a few drops caught her, burning her hand and leaving a scar.

VIOLENCE

The woman had also reported sexual violence, one of which took place in a public park, a circumstance that led to the indictment of obscene acts. On another occasion he forced her into sexual intercourse by threatening her with a tube. When she refused, he gave her no way out and to give her up he warned her: “By hook or by crook?”. In the story of the victim, one of the most painful episodes concerns the termination of pregnancy. When they returned home from the hospital, he prevented her from being treated despite the precarious state of health. According to the accusation, he threatened to beat her, so much so that the woman sought refuge with a neighbor.

THE BARRELS

The victim reported being slapped on several occasions. Slapping so hard it caused hearing problems and ear pains. It was enough that she could not do the housework because she was ill or refused sexual intercourse, which affected her. It also happened that, following a slap, she fainted.