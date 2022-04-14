Rapes of women in Ukraine: a Ukrainian woman raped by Russian soldiers says “I don’t want to live anymore” | Univision World News

Her voice cracking with emotion, Elena, whose name has been changed, tries to speak: she was singled out by Russian soldiers for being the wife of a Ukrainian military man, and was raped for hours by two of them. She says that she was raped in her own house, by two Russians. And she says that she doesn’t want to live.
Complaints from women who say they were raped have been multiplying in recent weeks, especially in areas where Russian troops have withdrawn.
Elena’s tragedy: “I feel disgusted, I don’t want to live”
Elena was interviewed in Zaporizhia by the AFP agency, a city where thousands of people displaced by the Russian occupation arrive in southern Ukraine. She was waiting for the bus to travel to meet her four children in Vinnytsia, in the center of the country, where she sent them from her house in Kherson (south) to keep them safe.
“Around 3 pm (in the afternoon of April 3), I went to a store. While I was queuing, Russian military came in and started arguing with customers,” keep going. “I didn’t understand what they were talking about, but I realized that one of the inhabitants was pointing a finger at me saying… she is ‘the wife of a soldier,'” Elena recalls.
“I saw that they were watching me when I quickly left the store. I barely made it home when the two Russian soldiers came through the door behind me. I didn’t have time to pick up the phone to ask for help or to do anything,” He says.
“Without a word they pushed me onto the bed, placed a machine gun on me and undressed me,” recounts the young woman before bursting into tears. “They hardly spoke … they said to each other ‘it’s your turn,'” and after a few hours they left, she says.
Elena says she hasn’t talked to anyone yet. “I’m a midwife, I did the first cures myself,” she explains. “I will find everything I need once I reach my destination. I just want to be reunited with my children,” she adds.
When asked about her physical and psychological state, she begins to cry again: “I’m disgusted. I don’t want to live anymore.”
Infierno de Olha: “He forced me to give him oral sex, with a gun to my temple”
Olha’s case – her name was also changed – was documented by the Human Rights Watch (HRW), world organization for the defense of human rights.
On March 13, a Russian soldier repeatedly beat and raped Olha, a 31-year-old woman from Malaya Rohan, a town in the Kharkov region that Russian forces controlled at the time.
Russian soldiers entered the village on February 25. That day, about 40 people, mostly women and girls, took refuge in the basement of a local school. She was there with her 5-year-old daughter, her mother, her 13-year-old sister, and her 24-year-old brother.
Around midnight on March 13, a Russian soldier entered the school. “He broke the glass windows at the entrance and banged on the door,” he said. The soldier went to the basement and ordered everyone to line up. The woman was in line holding her sleeping daughter. After threatening to shoot, the soldier approached his family and told them to follow him.
The soldier took her to a second-floor classroom, where he pointed a gun at her and told her to undress.
“He told me to give him (oral sex) The whole time he held the gun close to my temple or put it in my face. She shot twice at the ceiling and said it was to give me more ‘motivation,’” Olha recounted.
He raped her and then told her to sit on a chair. The soldier told him to go to the basement to get her things, so she could stay in the classroom with him. She turned him down because she wanted to go with her daughter. The soldier took a knife and told her to do it if she wanted to see her daughter again.
He raped her again, holding a knife to her throat and cutting the skin on her neck, cheek and part of her hair. He hit her in the face with a book and slapped her repeatedly. She and her family were able to escape. “I’m lucky to be alive,” she told HRW. She said that authorities from her town council were preparing a criminal complaint in her case.
The Ukrainian branch of the NGO La Strada, which defends women’s rights, received in its number of complaints “calls concerning seven cases of rape of Ukrainian women and children by Russian occupiers,” said the head of the organization, Aliona Kryvuliak, to the news agency.
But he believes there will be much higher numbers as the shock of the victims begins to wear off. “There can be hundreds, even thousands, of women and girls raped,” Kryvuliak estimates.
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that “the Russian military committed sexual violence against Ukrainian women and men, against children and the elderly” and insisted on the need to gather evidence, although he recognized the difficulty of doing so in a country at war.
The violations are considered “war crimes”, which are defined as serious violations of international law committed against civilians or combatants in a conflict and that generate individual criminal responsibility of their authors, according to the UN office for human rights.
These crimes correspond to violations of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, and whose most recent codification is found in the Rome Statute of 1998. More than 50 examples of war crimes, including murder, torture, kidnapping, the use of child soldiers, intentional attacks against civilians and rape.
Violations also fall under the definition of Crimes against humanity, a concept created in 1945 in the statutes of the Nuremberg International Tribunal. This crime is defined as “murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation or any other inhuman act committed against any civilian population, before or during war, or persecution for racial or religious reasons.”
It was created retrospectively to try Nazi criminals whose crimes had not previously been imagined. It was codified in article 7 of the Rome Statute, which determines that crimes against humanity are acts such as murder, rape, persecution and other inhumane acts “in the framework of a systematic attack launched voluntarily against any civilian population.”