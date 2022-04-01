Raphael tests positive for coronavirus | People

The singer Raphael, 78, has tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by the artist on his Twitter account on Thursday. Despite the contagion, he has assured that at the moment he is “asymptomatic” and that he is “well”.

In his message, the singer, who underwent a liver transplant 19 years ago, wanted to explain that the positive was the reason why he was unable to attend the program this Wednesday night, as planned. the three doors, with her “friend” María Casado. A plan that had to be solved by Televisión Española at the last minute by replacing the artist with Rosalía, although until now the reasons for the decision were unknown. Nor did Melendi attend as had been announced.

Raphael has taken advantage of his Twitter profile to thank the support. “Soon… we resume. Always palante!”, the artist stated before the more than 100,000 followers he has on the social network. The same message has also been published on Instagram, where several well-known characters have wanted to send him words of encouragement, including María Casado herself. “Take care boss, we love you”, the presenter has written. The

Regarding the pandemic, the artist, who has already celebrated 60 years on stage, confessed in EL PAÍS at the end of 2020 that he has been “afraid” for his family, but for him too, although a “relative” fear of not knowing , he clarified then, where the situation was heading. At the same time, the confinement allowed him to finish his latest album earlier than usual and learn about the advantages of technology, for example, when conducting video call interviews. “I am going to use that. It’s more fun, ”he reflected at the time.