Raphaël Varane spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and the upcoming season with the Red Devils!

Things are moving for Manchester United this summer. While the club has already recorded the arrivals of Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, rumors of a departure from Cristiano Ronaldo continue to stir the Mancunian boat. A boat of which Raphaël Varane is one of the pillars. The French central defender spoke about the five-time Ballon d’Or, which he knows well as a teammate.

“People will always talk about Cristiano. We know his qualities. Cristiano is a great competitor. He’s a legend and he always helps the team, so obviously it’s very good to play with him.”

After a failed season and a 6th place obtained, synonymous with the Europa League, Raphaël Varane also spoke about what the presence of the new coach, Erik ten Hag, brings to the group and the way he sees things.

“It’s a new season. A new start. Confidence is important and we lost confidence when we lost some games, but I think we have great potential. […] The new manager is very positive. He wants energy and pressing high on the pitch. It may be more attacking, but it’s football we really enjoy, so it’s a good start.”

Arrived a year ago in the Premier League for 40 M€, the French international confided that he did not regret his choice to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United.

“No, I absolutely don’t regret my choice. In football, you have to challenge yourself. I wanted to have another experience after 10 years at the same club. The Premier League is absolutely fantastic and Manchester United is a great club. I didn’t hesitate.”