Raphinha, ‘Brazilian magic’ to make Dembélé forget

The FC Barcelona has the feeling that Ousmane Dembélé will leave the Barça team at the end of the season, despite the fact that he has not yet communicated anything to the club, which is why they have turned on their radar in search of a player who can replace the Frenchman in that position and have set their sights on Raphinha, a Leeds United winger .

Since this Monday it has been reported that Barça sees it as one of its great priorities for the summer transfer market and that the player, in addition, would be interested in stopping at the Camp Nou in July. The Catalans, for their part, have been following him closely for months and are impressed with the footballer’s potential, who has been one of the few ‘rescuable’ from a Leeds team that wants to avoid relegation this season.

The Brazil international has been with the Premier League team for two seasons now.accumulates 57 games with 15 goals and 12 assists. In this course he has exploited his goalscoring facet, with nine goals in his personal account in 28 games. He all he has scored in the Premier League. Barça is delighted with his profile and he would be in charge of ‘replacing’ Dembouz.

in Barcelona They value that he is a player who can fit perfectly into Xavi Hernández’s approach. He has proven to be a winger with a lot of speed and is lethal one-on-one, as well as having a great ability to finish plays with his good left-footed kick. Another important aspect is his versatility, since although his natural position is on the extreme left, he can also appear on the right.

Overflow, speed and goal

Likewise, in the Premier League he has impressed teams like Chelsea, who are also interested in signing him, for play very open and give the team width, also being a very ‘tactical’ player who is committed to being the one to start the high pressure when his team loses the ball. He brings a lot of pace to the team and seeks to create overflow to generate constant danger in the area, aspects that, obviously, Xavi Hernández and company have taken into account to give the green light to his possible signing.

It only remains to see how it could reach the Camp Nou. He has a contract with Leeds United until the summer of 2024 and has already announced to the club that he has no intention of extending his stay. at Elland Road and that, in addition, he would prioritize an offer from Barça. Deco, his representative, has been the one who has offered him to the Barça team… and now we will have to find the formula to ‘tie him up’.