Raphy Pina addresses his followers a few hours after his sentence

Within hours of receiving his sentence for illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, music producer Raphy Pina Nieves He addressed his followers tonight through a ‘live’ from his Instagram account.

In the publication, which lasted about 25 minutes and more than 34 thousand followers were connected, Pina was accompanied by his partner, singer Natti Natasha, and their four children, including little Vida Isabelle, who last weekend week he celebrated his first year.

“It’s hard, hard, hard because tomorrow I don’t know what’s going to happen. It is hard and stronger is that these people who are here with me… that is going to hurt me, I say it in front of them, it is going to hurt me, I exaggerate. About the people who are happy with their situation, he said: “it doesn’t bother me, I don’t care about those who can be happy, on the contrary, whenever I arrive at a place they thank me, they are happy”.

“Tomorrow several things may come up. Tomorrow is sentencing time. Obviously, the prosecution is going to speak, my lawyers speak, in the end I speak and the judge is going to determine my sentence. It is recommended 30 to 40 months in jailpossibly starting tomorrow or turning in when the Bureau of Prisons Call me it’s three weeks. If tomorrow I have the good fortune to surrender voluntarily, well, it will take a little more time for me to get directly to the prison, ”he explained.

Prepare a documentary and line of disposable diapers

At the beginning of the video, Pina Nieves thanked colleagues in the genre, especially Daddy Yankee, whom she described as her “brother” and “an irreproachable guy.” She talked about the tour that she prepared for the closing of Big Boss’s career, “Legendaddy”, from January 6 to 8, 2023 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. She also indicated that she had arranged the production of the album of a new talent, Fran Rozzano, and the making of a documentary about her life.

“I’ve been recording all of this. I have everything recorded. A documentary of my life, of all the things of a successful businessman, the downs, the ups, running out of money, earning money honestly, being investigated by the feds, all the agencies, thinking that this thing that I carry on my chest is struggling with drugs,” he said.

In addition, he mentioned that Natti Natasha would be launching a line of disposable diapers for babies.

“Keep supporting my family,” emphasized the musician, who apologized to his partner for postponing the wedding, to which she replied: “we have our whole lives.”

“Give me your prayers, more na, I ask for prayers and whoever wants to love me well and whoever doesn’t too, I am calm with my conscience and I am focused on my family more than anything because one should not face fallen things, I I think that the last day when one should fall is for health or when dad God sends you to look for”.

Pina Nieves was found guilty last December of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

He was facing two counts of possession of a firearm illegally modified to fire automatically and possession of firearms by a person who was convicted of a felony.

Pina Nieves is under house arrest until sentencing. She wears a shackle and is allowed to leave her home only for medical, religious and court appearances.