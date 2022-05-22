Raphy Pina announces on the networks his arrival at his daughter’s birthday

Music producer Raphy Pina Nieves published today on his Instagram account, as a tribute to his daughter Vida Isabell’s first birthday, a gallery of photos from the girl’s birth until now.

Pina Nieves, who since the birth of her daughter has been accustomed to posting photos of the little girl with her mother, singer Natti Natasha, siblings and relatives on her social networks, asked her followers to stay tuned for the celebration, which I would arrive at 11:00 am

“Beautiful flower! You were born in a perfect time. Since day 1 that you miraculously arrived, we have been united with you for 24 hours, both your parents, siblings, relatives and you. You are a being of hope for LIFE…”, wrote the music producer.

Pina Nieves, who was found guilty on December 22 for illegal possession of two firearms – one of them altered to fire automatically – had requested to modify the conditions of probation in which he finds himself, to attend the birthday of his daughter. Federal judge Francisco Besosa only allowed her to attend five hours: from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Currently, the artistic producer can only leave his home for work-related matters and to meet with his lawyers. In addition, he must request permission from the court to leave his residence for any other purpose.