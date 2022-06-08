Raphy Pina announces that in the coming weeks he could be transferred to another prison outside of Puerto Rico

The businessman Raphy Pina spoke again through his Instagram account of the production company, this time to thank all the love and beautiful messages that have been sent to him since he gave the address. In turn, he wanted to clarify that now there is a new one and a large number may be returned by the infinities of writings it receives.

“I appreciate the hundreds of letters you have sent showing signs of affection. Due to the high traffic of the same, possibly many will be returned. The new address: Rafael Pina Nieves 80073053 unit 1C #205 Metroplotan Detention Center PO Box 2005, Catano PR. 00963-2005 ″, says the post he shared on the little camera’s social network.

In the message that accompanied the post, he highlighted the gratitude he felt for so many displays of affection towards him, where he also it is expected that he will soon be transferred to another detention center and when June ends you will not continue to receive all the messages.

“Thanks again, possibly within several weeks he will be moved to another institution outside of PR, so after June you may not receive them (share the info)”, were the words that accompanied the most recent publication.

Natti Natasha, who is his partner and who deleted all his posts a few days after he was transferred to jail, shared the aforementioned post in his Instagram story without adding any additional messages.

A week ago his first photo was published in the same account where he is seen in the uniform of said institutionwhere he also comes out with the plate that indicates his name, his date of birth, and the day he had to surrender to the authorities to serve his 41-month prison sentence.

In addition, two more images were also added where another address appeared for those who wished to write “and expressing your good wishes and/or prayers will be well received”.

Vida Isabelle’s father took the opportunity to clarify that it was not under any circumstances to make a “collection” on the contrary, the intention was only to receive positive messages from all those who were born to do so.

