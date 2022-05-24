Raphy Pina arrives at the Federal Court to face his sentencing hearing | Federal

Urban music producer Rafael Antonio “Raphy” Pina Nieves arrived shortly after 8:30 am today at the Federal Court in Old San Juan to face his sentencing hearing.

This after a federal jury found him guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm modified to function as a machine gun.

Upon arrival at court, Pina Nieves was confident that Judge Francisco Besosa would take into account the evidence and requests made by the defense in his case.





“I am positive. My family is with me, through thick and thin… I have to face justice with my head held high, ”said Pina Nieves, who arrived at the scene accompanied by her partner, singer Natti Natasha, and her children. her.

Earlier, the singer Daddy Yankee arrived to accompany Pina Nieves, whom he described as part of his family.

Originally, Pina Nieves’ sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 1, a date that coincided with the second anniversary of the federal raid on her residence in Caguas Real, in which agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found the weapons of fire, ammunition and a safe with $135,794 and 10,000 Euros.





Subsequently, Judge Besosa reordered the sentencing hearing on five occasions. On March 14, the defense asked the judge to allow Pina Nieves to remain free on bail while the appeal is being processed, a request they first made before Judge Besosa, who has not yet issued a decision.

Pina Nieves himself assured on December 22, when he was found guilty, that he will appeal the case.

