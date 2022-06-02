Raphy Pina asks for messages to be sent to jail

Raphy Pina, who has a week in prison after being sentenced to 41 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms, he reappeared on his social networks to ask his followers send messages to jail.

The music producer Raphy Pina shared a photograph with the prison uniform and his transfer number accompanied by the following message:

“To those who have expressed love for my family and me, I will be eternally grateful. If you want to write to me and expressing your good wishes and/or prayers will be well received”.

He also shared the address where they can write to him: (Pina-Nieves, Rafael) Register: 80073-053 Metropolitan Detention Center PO Box 2008 Cataño, PR 00963-2008.

He said he would like the messages be sent by “post-it” and clarified that he is not making a collection.

Pina is in the Metropolitan Detention Center, in Guaynabo, a penitentiary that has a prison population of 1,300 inmates in total, and less than half have the Covid-19 vaccines.

Daddy Yankee’s manager is in a cell on level 3 in Guaynabo, cConsidered one of the most critical in terms of contagion, because the detainees are wearing face masks and their temperature is measured daily, reports the newspaper El Universo.

A few days ago, his lawyer María Domínguez, who explained for the program “El Gordo y La Flaca” that the owner of “Pina Records” will share a cell with another detainee, although he did not know how to specify the time that Pina will spend in that center in Puerto Rico, since it has not yet been defined when the transfer will be or the prison in which he will serve the rest of his sentence.

He also explained that only you can receive a total of 360 dollars per month from your family or friends, that will be in an account, a figure that can be spent on the purchase of food, snacks and shoes.

Judge Francisco Besosa sentenced Pina Nieves to 41 months in prison, having been found guilty by a jury for illegal possession of firearms.

“He must also pay a penalty of 150 thousand dollars. Upon his release from prison and is subject to a 3-year probation. All their properties are subject to registration due to suspected criminal acts,” reported journalist Laura Quintero, who covered the trial for the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día.

Prior to knowing the sentence, the prosecutor who accused Pina assured that the businessman “lacks repentance” about the property and possession of weapons for which he was tried.

“You know what’s missing in this case. What is missing is Pina’s acceptance and repentance about the ownership and possession of those weapons and ammunition. Everything else is present,” quoted federal prosecutor José Ruiz.

It is recalled that the federal prosecutor asked the court to impose a sentence of approximately four years in prison for the fiancé of Dominican singer Natti Natasha.

Last December, a jury found the well-known music producer guilty of illegal possession of firearms, in a highly publicized case on the island whose sentence would be announced, first, on April 1, 2022. However, the Hearing with the information of the sentence time was delayed on several occasions until it was today that it could be held.