Raphy Pina asks to remain free on bail until the end of the appeal process

The artistic producer Raphy Pina Nieves asked the federal court yesterday, Wednesday, to allow him to remain free on bail while the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston hears the appeal that he will submit to try to reverse his guilty verdict.

Last December, Pina Nieves was convicted by a federal jury on charges of illegal possession of firearms.

Two weeks before the hearing in which Judge Francisco Besosa will issue a sentence, on April 1, Pina Nieves’ defense filed an appeal related to her previously announced intention to appeal.

Appeals of some cases have taken several years before they are resolved by the Boston appellate court.

“Mr. Pina Nieves does not present a flight risk or a security risk, and his appeal will raise substantial legal issues that, if decided in his favor, are likely to result in a new trial,” the motion filed by the lawyers indicated. María Domínguez, Javier Micheo Marcial, Manuel Franco and Francisco Rebollo.

They highlighted that since learning that he was under criminal investigation on April 1, 2020, the producer voluntarily surrendered to the authorities and has complied with all the conditions of bail.

He also recalled that, although the federal prosecutor’s office requested that he be imprisoned until sentencing, Judge Francisco Besosa himself determined that he did not represent a danger to other people, ordering that he be in home confinement and shackled.

“These conditions are sufficient to ensure that Pina Nieves does not present a flight risk if she is allowed to remain free pending appeal.”added the motion.

In addition, the lawyers argued that the jurisprudence allows the court to consider the release subject to appeal if it has possibilities to prevail in the intermediate judicial forum.

In the motion, they pointed out that this is the case of Pina Nieves because the “trial of this case was fundamentally unfair due to a series of serious errors, some of them of constitutional magnitude.”

They pointed out that, for example, the federal court in Hato Rey “wrongly” accepted as evidence an expression made by one of the lawyers in a pre-trial motion when it was “inadmissible under the rules.”

The expression of one of Pina Nieves’s lawyers is as follows: “Just the fact that the Public Ministry found out that the accused was resigned to the fact that he would have to spend time in prison is a tremendous advantage to have in the courts. plea bargains.”

The defense indicated that during the trial the federal prosecutor used that expression as an admission of guilt on the part of Pina Nieves. They argued, however, that admitting it as evidence “was wrong, since the statement by Pina Nieves’ lawyer was not factual.”

“Instead, it was a reference from the lawyer, in the context of claiming harm to the accused, for information allegedly obtained by the Public Ministry through an informant, indicating that Pina Nieves had told others that he was resigned to going to court. imprisonment as a result of the imputed crimes.

“As a result, these were inadmissible rumors, the erroneous admission of which fatally corrupted the impartiality of the Pina Nieves trial,” the lawyers added, noting that he was not allowed to explain the context of that expression in court.

They argued that admitting that expression also affected Pina Nieves’ right to defense, since it turned the lawyer into an “unsworn witness” and denied the constitutional right to confront the witnesses who appear against him.

Likewise, the defense of the artistic producer denounced that another error in the case to appeal was that the prosecution exposed in its rebuttal argument facts that were not part of the evidence and that “suggest the guilt” of Pina Nieves for crimes that are not those that he was accused.

The lawyers refer to the fact that the prosecution expressed to the jury the following: “It is good, right, if you have illegal weapons in your house, but the house belongs to another person that you can blame. Truth? ‘Oh, that’s Omar’s.’ But the thing is that Pina did not say that they were recording it. The money laundering unit was investigating Pina, and then he says all this about his weapons. He didn’t count on that. And you can’t blame the FBI.”

The defense objected, but the judge replied: “Well, the money laundering unit was investigating Mr. Pina.”

But the defense recalled that the conversation about the weapons occurred in an intercepted call to Joed Romero Soler’s phone and not Pina Nieves’s.

“None of the agents (who testified during the trial) testified that they were investigating Pina Nieves for money laundering”defense attorneys said.

Similarly, they argued that it was detrimental to Pina Nieves when the judge eliminated all the testimony of one of the two defense witnesses.

They alleged that his constitutional right under the Fifth and Sixth Amendments to present a full defense was violated.

They pointed out that by eliminating the testimony of a real estate broker “and telling the jury that it was irrelevant, the court seriously undermined Mr. Pina Nieves’ defense.”

“The fact that he lived in another place (Miami) other than the house in which the weapons and ammunition were found (Caguas) was an objective and legally valid defense, and was essential for the jury to be able to fairly evaluate whether he intended to exercise control over those items,” they asserted.