Raphy Pina calls to take advantage of the time while ensuring that her family will be safe

Four days after a federal court sentences him, the producer and artistic manager Raphy Pina Nieves calls on his more than two million followers to take advantage of the time, while assuring that his family will not lack anything .

Such publications on the social network Instagram follow the publication yesterday in El Nuevo Día of the details of a motion presented by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, in which Judge Francisco Besosa, in charge of the case, is asked to consider a sentence of 46 to 50 months in prison.

The sentencing hearing is set for next Monday, April 18.

The producer will share a series of messages this morning that signal that he is mentally preparing for the next stage in his case. ( Instagram )

While this is taking place in court, Pina remains active on social networks. His most recent publications place him doing exercises supported by the phrase “Never give up.” He also published a series of stories on Instagram with the following texts: “Time is running out”, “Take advantage of it”, “Soon you will understand how it is used from a different point of view”, “God always watches us, always”.

The messages with these contents continued with an image of what appears to be his sentimental partner, Natti Natasha, and their daughter, Vida Isabelle, while they sleep.

“Part of my life, that they will always be safe. I swear to you”, was the message that accompanied the photo.

Pinca published an image of who seems to be his partner Natti Natasha and their daughter Vida Isabelle stating that they will lack nothing. ( Instagram )

The posts followed with a few words of thanks.

“Thank you for accompanying me every step of the way. It is not easy, not at all easy, but I have not asked God for so many blessings and he has given them to me. That is why I remain firm, because the purpose will be revealed soon, ”he concluded.

Pina Nieves was found guilty last December of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.