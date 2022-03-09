Raphy Pina dedicates emotional words to Natti Natasha and her daughter on International Women’s Day

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina They have become one of the most famous and followed couples in the middle of the show, even more so after the birth of their first (and until now only) daughter, isabella life.

In the framework of International Women’s Daythe producer wrote a moving message for the two women in his life: Natti Natasha and Vida Isabelleto accompany a family photograph of the three of them.

The message begins as follows: “March 8, 2022 4:30 am. Good morning. I’m off social media a little while I clarify that I am not hidden, I continue doing what I do daily, this time concentrated more on what I want for my future no matter what happens”, emphasizing his evident absence of social media, after some legal problems.

“I just want to leave some letters for the person who GOD put me by my side in the 2nd most difficult moment of my life. There will be no way to thank you for what you do every day for me, showing your support with just a smile, you have a desire to overcome any obstacle, to continue with your projects and raising our beautiful little daughter with the GREATEST love in the world“, he pointed out.

Raphy Piña and Natti Natasha with their daughter.

Raphy Pina dedicates an emotional message to Natti Natasha

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, she noted: “Happy women’s day to all those people who fight day by day despite the circumstances, congratulations to all especially to THE BEST VERSION that Natalia Gutiérrez Batista touched me. A woman dedicated to her family, to her projects and to making those around her happy. I love you and that will NEVER change“.

“There is no success in the world greater than HAPPINESS,” he quoted. And lastly, he mentioned: “And you are # 1 thanks to GOD! #HappyInternationalWomensDay ALWAYS I will be in your debt FOREVER“.