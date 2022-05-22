Raphy Pina enjoys her daughter Vida Isabelle’s birthday

Music producer Raphy Pina Nieves was able to celebrate today the first birthday of his daughter Vida Isabelle, the result of his relationship with singer Natti Natasha. Pina published her Instagram account, as a tribute to her daughter Vida Isabelle’s first birthday, a photo gallery from the girl’s birth until now. She later added more photos and videos from the cowboy-themed party. The party was attended by urban artist Daddy Yankee, Pina’s friend and partner.

Pina Nieves, who since the birth of her daughter has been accustomed to posting on her social networks photos of the little girl with her mother, singer Natti Natasha, siblings and relatives, asked her followers to stay tuned for the celebration, which I would arrive at 11:00 am

“Beautiful flower! You were born in a perfect time. Since day 1 that you miraculously arrived, we have been united with you for 24 hours, both your parents, siblings, relatives and you. You are a being of hope for LIFE…”, wrote the music producer.

Pina Nieves, who was found guilty on December 22 for illegal possession of two firearms – one of them altered to fire automatically – had requested to modify the conditions of probation in which he finds himself, to attend the birthday of his daughter. Federal judge Francisco Besosa only allowed her to attend five hours: from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Currently, the artistic producer can only leave his home for work-related matters and to meet with his lawyers. In addition, he must request permission from the court to leave his residence for any other purpose.

