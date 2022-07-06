Raphy Pina: federal judge reiterates decision to keep him in prison while appealing guilty verdict

the federal judge Francis Kiss reiterated his decision to keep the music producer raphy pina in jail while appealing his guilty verdict for the illegal possession of firearms, which he kept on his property in Caguas.

Besosa’s expression comes after a request from the federal Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston, where the double convict went to request that he be allowed to be free on bail while he tries to reverse the guilty verdict against him.

“Clear and convincing evidence does not convince the Court that Pina is likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of others”the judge wrote today, Tuesday, in a 14-page opinion.

The two-time federal convict was sentenced on May 24 to three years and five months in prison. The sentencing hearing was postponed five times, among them, so that the also owner of the record label Pina Records could attend the graduation of his youngest son.

In an 88-page motion filed May 31 in the First Circuit, Pina’s attorneys argued that the conditional release should be granted because he does not present a flight or security risk.

“It’s a flight risk”

Although Besosa acknowledged that Pina complied with his provisional release conditions while he was on bail during his judicial process, he stressed that, upon being convicted and sentenced, the situation changes.

“Appearing in court as a presumed innocent person is very different from serving a prison sentence as a convicted felon. The conditions of provisional release are not suggestions. Granting bail pending appeal based simply on the fulfillment of pre-trial conditions is certainly not a ‘strong test’ and would render meaningless the presumption of detention after sentencing and pending appeal.”he exposed.

He also stressed that, during his probation, the businessman made dubious requests to the court, such as when he requested to celebrate the birth of his daughter in Santiago de los Caballeros, in the Dominican Republic. Pina, according to court documents, argued that his daughter with the singer Natti Natasha He would be born on the same date that his father died, on May 28. The Court denied the request and isabella life was born on May 22, 2021 in Miami, where Pina was being monitored.

“Babies are born when babies are born, not when parents want them to be born. The birth of a child rarely occurs on the date calculated by the OB/GYN, and Pina provided no explanation as to why his fiancée would not want to remain under the care of her current OB/GYN and change doctors a month earlier than expected. waiting to give birthnoted the judge.

In addition, Besos pointed out that Pina has boats and “important financial resources” that make him prone to flight.

“Foreign ties and resources to avoid incarceration suggest Pina is a flight risk. That he has complied with his pretrial release conditions is insufficient to overcome the presumption of detention”read the document.

Danger to others?

On the other hand, Besosa recalled that after Pina pleaded guilty at the federal level to bank fraud in 2015, the Court prohibited him from possessing firearms, ammunition, destructive devices or any other dangerous weapon.

Nevertheless, “Pina violated this order by possessing: a Smith & Wesson, model SD40, caliber .40; a Glock pistol, model 19, caliber 9 mm, altered to fire automatically as a machine gun; and a total of 526 rounds of live ammunition of different calibers, including 148 rounds of .40 caliber pistol ammunition, 123 rounds of .357 caliber pistol ammunition, 3 rounds of .45 caliber pistol ammunition, 170 rounds of pistol ammunition 25 caliber, 25 rounds of 9mm caliber pistol ammunition, one 12 gauge shotgun shell, three rounds of 5.7 caliber pistol ammunition, created for the military, 35 rounds of 7.62 caliber AK 47 rifle ammunition that can also be used with light machine guns and, with a proper magazine, in AR15 assault rifles, and 18 rounds of 7.92 caliber rifle ammunition, known as the German Mauser bullet first used in the German military, and now usable in other military rifles modern Germans.

In addition, the federal judge classified as a “feigned ignorance” that Pina claimed to be unaware of the weapons and ammunition found in his residence in Caguas because “he had not lived in the house for many years… His own words belie this argument.”

Next, he placed a fragment of a call intercepted by the authorities between Pina and a person identified as “Romero” in which the music producer says about a safe in the residence: “No, no, brother, I have money and I have all kinds of things there: my guns, rifles, bullets.”

He also recalled that the day the agents executed the search warrant, Pina made about eight phone calls to ask about his residence.

“In fact, he asked an acquaintance to visit his home ‘because the alarm went off in the safe.’ This evidence establishes that Pina controlled this house in Caguas.”said.

Besosa also highlighted that at the beginning of December 2019, unknown individuals shot at Pina’s office in Caguas and that they also shot at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum where one of her clients appeared that night. Approximately 130 bullets were found at the scene.

“The Court doubts that the incidents at Pina’s office and the Coliseum are unrelated… These attacks provide a perfectly logical motive for Pina to possess firearms.”he pointed.

For Besos, the double federal convict “does not offer any reason” for the Court to determine “through clear and convincing evidence” that he does not have access to the rifles not found in his residence in Caguas, “nor that it is unlikely that he represents a danger for the safety of others.”

“The Court offers this analysis only to assist the First Circuit Court of Appeals, not because it is necessary to dispose of Pina’s pending appeal of the order denying her bail pending appeal. The issue of flight and danger to the safety of others is only relevant if Pina has raised a substantial issue of law. He hasn’t done it.”Kiss said.