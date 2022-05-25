Raphy Pina hospitalized inside the federal prison in Guaynabo – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

His sugar went up; His lawyer says, however, that the music producer is in very good spirits.





Rafael ”Raphy” Pina was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison. Photo: Juan R. Costa / NotiCel

The urban genre producer, Rafael “Raphy” Pina, is admitted to the medical unit within the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC, in English) of Guaynabo, after his health condition was affected after his admission to the prison institution.

Attorney Javier Micheo, part of his group of lawyers, said, however, that Pina is in good spirits and denied, incidentally, that his client is in an isolated unit, known as “the hole.”

“He is technically in what they call the hospital within the MDC… He arrived feeling horrible stress, like any person who would be in his situation and that has caused an aggravation in his condition,” Micheo said in a television interview with Lo Sé Todo ( WAPATV).

“In particular, his sugar has risen and he has that in the medical unit. He has a room to himself, but is watched by a guard practically 24 hours outside, ”she added.

Pina was admitted yesterday to the Guaynabo MDC after Judge Francisco Besosa sentenced him yesterday to 41 months in prison, three years of supervised release and a $150,000 fine after a jury found him guilty of violations of the Arms Law.

The now convicted will have to spend several weeks incarcerated on the Island before traveling to a jail in Florida where he will serve out the rest of his sentence.

Micheo said that he spoke by phone with Pina and told her that he was in very good spirits and that they had treated him adequately in the medical unit. He denied, incidentally, that he was alone, isolated from the rest of the population in a maximum security unit.

“I can tell you without fear of being wrong that all of this is false. If he did not have the medical conditions, he would be in the hole fulfilling a quarantine due to the covid-19 issue. That has been the case for most of our newly admitted clients,” Micheo explained, referring to the protocol established by the prison unit that applies to all newly admitted inmates to minimize the risk of contagion for the rest of the prison population.

As a result of the protocol, Pina will not be able to receive visits from any family member or her lawyers at the moment.

“For the next six or seven days, until he completes his quarantine, no one will be able to have physical contact with Mr. Pina outside of the Detention Center officers. Once the quarantine is lifted, the first thing we will do is visit him and talk face to face, ”he sentenced.