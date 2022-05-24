Raphy Pina hours before knowing his sentence: “I am calm with my conscience”

Hours before he is sentenced in the federal court, the music producer Raphy Pina Nieves He expressed feeling “calm”, although he acknowledged that this Tuesday, May 24, will be a “hard” day.

After being postponed five times, the hearing in which Pina Nieves will be sentenced is scheduled for Tuesday, at 9:00 in the morning, in the judge’s room Francis Kisslocated in Old San Juan.

“I am calm with my conscience and focused on my family, more than anything. One should not face things fallen “Said the also owner of the record label Pina Records and partner of Daddy Yankee in a live video on his Instagram account.

A jury found the producer guilty on December 22 for illegal possession of two firearms, one of them altered to fire automatically, which were found by federal agents in one of his houses in Caguas.

Also, another charge of possession of firearms by a person who was convicted of a felony. This is because Pina Nieves pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2015 and was sentenced to two years of supervised release in January 2016.

“I fell in 2012 and I accepted it and I fell hard”said the also manager.

In the video, which lasted more than 25 minutes, her partner, the urban singer, could sometimes be seen Natti Natasha, while giving him support by placing his hand on his back. Also, she taught their daughter, Vida Isabelle, who recently turned one.

To dictate his sentence, the judge has before him a report from the United States Probation Office that included a calculation of 33 to 41 months in prison. Meanwhile, the prosecutors presented arguments to “recommend a sentence within the variant of the sentencing range of 46 to 50 months in prison.”

However, Pina Nieves’s attorneys submitted a sentence last Thursday in which they requested a sentence of probation for understanding that their client “has much to offer Puerto Rico during these difficult times,” both as a father, businessman and “philanthropist”.

The recommendation of the graduates was that Pina Nieves not be placed in prison, but that she be given a probation or that she comply with house arrest.

Pina Nieves faced a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to sentencing guidelines.

“I feel super calm, preparing for that moment with my family… (although) it’s hard because I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow”added the producer on Instagram Live.

As he explained, tomorrow “several things” could arise from being sentenced to prison, such as being admitted immediately or being given a term to voluntarily surrender within a period of about three weeks.

On the other hand, he indicated that May 24 is a day that marked his life, since his father died on that date.

“Tomorrow for me the pain is double. It will be a very strong pain because I lost my father, I am possibly losing my freedom and my children will be losing me for a short time as well. I don’t explain it to myself”he said with a broken voice.

Likewise, he announced that the process of appealing his sentence has already begun with the hiring of lawyers in Boston, although he has not yet filed the case in the federal appeal.

Meanwhile, Judge Besosa has not yet made a decision on a motion filed by Pina Nieves’ defense to keep her free on bail while she appeals her guilty verdict. The appeal process could take several years.

Although he said that he has not noticed a favoritism in court after the multiple concessions achieved —such as being able to attend his daughter’s birthday this past weekend—, he acknowledged that being on probation, which has allowed him to go out to work every days, “obviously it is a privilege that they are giving one for not being a fear for the State, for the community.”

Also, he announced that he has documented the entire judicial process, since he is preparing a documentary about his life.

“I have all this recorded. A documentary of my life of how a successful businessman has had the highs, the lows, running out of money, earning money honestly, being investigated by the feds, all the agencies, thinking that what I wear on my chest (garments) is struggling with drugs,” he said.

“One of the decisions I made in my life was to go to trial so that they could give me some of my documents as to why they were taking me to trial. There I could see that they had a very strong investigation against me of money laundering, drug trafficking, of many things that, at the end of the day, are not real, they could not be brought to the table “he added.