Raphy Pina is a few days away from receiving sentence, he could spend up to 20 years in prison for illegal possession of weapons

In December 2021, a jury found the well-known Puerto Rican music producer Raphy Pina guilty of two charges of illegal possession of weapons, in a highly publicized case. whose sentence will be announced on April 18, 2022 in the Federal Court in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

It only took a couple of hours for the court, made up of seven women and five men, to reach their verdict. Fortunately, Pina was released, although under the modality of home restriction and he was only allowed to go out for medical, religious matters, as well as to testify in court.

What did Raphy Pina do?

In April 2020, the FBI raided one of the residences of the fiancé of Natti Natasha located in Caguas Real, Puerto Rico, where firearms and around 526 ammunition were found. One of them was illegally modified to fire automatically.

According to court documents, Pina Nieves had a Glock 19, nine-millimeter pistol, as well as a Smith & Wesson .40 pistol.

The other charge he faces Rafael Antonio Pina Nievesreal name of the producer, is for possession of firearms being a federal convict, since in 2015 he was convicted of bank fraud and was sentenced to 2 years of supervised release in 2016.

Pina now faces up to a maximum of ten years in prison for each of these charges.

After learning of the guilty verdict, the president of the record label Pina Records addressed the press outside the court to ensure that he will not give up and will continue fighting.

“Of 12 rounds I just lost the first. I am a warrior. I’m going to keep going and I’m going to show the world who Raphy Pina is”, he pronounced last December.

Later, Pina issued a statement through a video posted on her Instagram account to tell her followers her position on the situation.

“The government knows that I am not a drug trafficker, that my money is legal, that I have all those things legally and by the sweat of my brow,” said he, who has represented some of the most important artists of the urban genre, including , Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee and Don Omar.

Now, before knowing what will happen to his future, the Puerto Rico Prosecutor’s Office considers that Raphy should remain in prison for the duration of his appeal process, since he has not shown that he does not represent a flight risk or danger to the community.

For now, Raphy Pina’s sentencing hearing that was scheduled for April 1 has been delayed to April 18.

Keep reading: Raphy Pina: reveal photos of the “hidden room” where he kept his weapons illegally

– Raphy Pina, partner of Natti Natasha, showed the electronic shackle that they put on him after the trial

– A future prison for Natti Natasha’s fiancé and before this he says: “I lost the first battle”