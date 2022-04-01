Raphy Pina: Prosecutor’s Office recalls that the music producer lied under oath about income statement | Univision Puerto Rico WLII

The prosecutors who filed the charges against music producer Rafael ‘Raphy’ Pina They want him arrested and sentenced. If you need to manage the process of guilty verdict appeal for violations of the weapons law, to do it from jail.
This was exposed this week, when journalist Oscar Serrano, from Noticel, published the opinion of the prosecutors before the new request of Pina. On March 16, the singer’s partner Natti Natasha and partner of daddy yankee solicitous have the privilege of bail extended while expediting the appeals process in Boston.
Days later, the prosecution submitted its position Judge Francisco Besosa, for you to consider when making a determination. Among other data, they exposed that Pina offered a “false statement”, under oath, about the income of 2019.
Citing documents from the federal Probation Office, they pointed out that for taxable year 2019, Pina filed a tax return in which his company Mr. Soldout, Inc. presents revenues of 16,768,170 million dollars.
However, for that same taxable year, the producer reported to the State Department that the business volume of Mr. Soldout, Inc. did not exceed 3 million dollars.
“The evidence shown indicates that the convict made a false statement under penalty of perjury to the Department of State of Puerto Rico on July 31, 2020 when it stated that Mr. Soldout Inc. had a business volume that did not exceed $3 million for the year 2019,” cites the motion, while explaining that the difference is that companies that exceed 3 million dollars in volume have to submit an audited financial statement.
Judge postpones Raphy Pina’s sentencing hearing for April 18
Judge Besosa keeps both motions before his consideration. For now, he delayed Rafy Pina’s sentencing hearing from April 1 to 18.
Rafael ‘Raphy’ Pina, 43, awaits sentencing after being found guilty on December 22, 2021 of two counts of violating the firearms law. is exposed to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
For now, he remains free on bail, but can only go out for medical, religious and court matters.
On January 27, Pina assured on Instagram that his mother had called him to ask him about his finances, but he replied that the authorities had already reviewed his accounts and there were no irregularities.
“My money has already been verified where it came from and everything is fine,” he said two months ago. The federal prosecutor’s office believes otherwise.
You may also like:
Bad Bunny enters the rental on Airbnb, three months after Daddy Yankee