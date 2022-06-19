Raphy Pina sends a message to her children from prison

Today, while thousands of families celebrate Father’s Day in Puerto Rico by sharing, Raphy Pina does so from the federal prison in Guaynabo, where he is serving a 41-month sentence for violations of the federal weapons law

It is the first Father’s Day away from his older children and little Vida Isabelle, the fruit of his relationship with the singer Natti Natasha. But with an image in which he sees himself behind bars and an emotional message, the producer reflects on this date.

“My children; For a moment the kisses and hugs stopped For a moment they stopped watching them grow For a moment they stopped being able to laugh together For a moment they stopped picking them up doing bad things What has never stopped is thinking all the time about you and feel the purest love that a Father can feel for his children. I LOVE you so much and I thank you for making me the happiest DAD in the world. We will see you soon, I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOU EVER. I MISS THEM!” reads the message posted on his Instagram account.